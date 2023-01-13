The Canberra Times
Rattled by Ellis Gunn review - This is a disconcerting account of the experience of a victim of stalking

By Mark Thomas
January 14 2023 - 12:00am
  • Rattled, by Ellis Gunn. Allen & Unwin, $32.99.

Ellis Gunn's memoir deals with a disconcertingly strange but intense form of attraction. She was stalked by a person known here only as "The Man", despite having repeatedly rebuffed his approaches and rejected his offers of a relationship (of sorts).

