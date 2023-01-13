Her book, which includes a lot of Gunn's back-story in Scotland and Australia, is another affirmation of the importance of not just putting up with stuff, not suffering in silence, not making excuses for unacceptable behaviour. Gunn writes eloquently about being afraid to be alone, being obliged to alter her routines, and living with a besetting feeling of anxiety, hyper-alertness and worry. She moves on, a bit less effectively, from her own story to wider commentary on patriarchy and misogyny.