The ACT should introduce laws to ensure lobbyists seeking to influence politicians and public servants can be more tightly regulated, the Legislative Assembly has been told.
The Assembly members' code of conduct should also be updated to explicitly prevent politicians and their staff from bullying and harassing others.
The Office of the Legislative Assembly has recommended a suite of changes to the Assembly's standing orders, including a new statement guaranteeing the parliament's independence.
The Assembly's independence was challenged last year when the work health and safety regulator issued a stop-work notice on committee hearings over COVID safety concerns, prompted by communication from Work Health Safety Minister Mick Gentleman.
The Assembly's standing committee on administration and procedure is conducting a review into the Assembly's standing orders, which govern the conduct of the parliament.
ACT Labor told the committee a new section should be added to the standing orders to outline who is responsible for meeting work health and safety standards.
The Office of the Legislative Assembly has recommended a legislative system replace an Assembly resolution which requires the Assembly's clerk to maintain a register of lobbyists.
"While resolutions and orders of the Assembly are the primary means by which the Assembly regulates its own proceedings and the conduct of MLAs, they are inapposite as a means by which to introduce legal obligations around lobbying activities," the office's submission said.
A strong regime for lobbyist regulation ought to "incorporate a register of lobbyists administered by an appropriately resourced authority, separate from the wider ACT public service, which has the power and capacity to investigate, monitor and report on compliance".
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The current register was introduced on January 1, 2015, which now includes 50 registered firms and people.
The Office of the Legislative Assembly noted a significant increase in the number of ministerial statements presented to the Assembly.
The Assembly's ethics and integrity advisor, Stephen Skehill, also said a future review of the members' code of conduct should consider parliamentary culture.
"I suggest that when it is next reviewed it would be appropriate to consider, in light of recent experience in other parliaments, whether or not the code should more closely address the culture and safety of those who work within the context of the Assembly," Mr Skehill wrote.
The standing orders inquiry is due to report its findings in late April.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.