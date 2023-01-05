China's inconsistent approach to travel should be called out

Even after it eases travel restrictions next Sunday, China will still require incoming travellers to show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.
China is now complaining that the similar requirement now being placed by other countries on travellers in the opposite direction are "excessive".
Really? China - please explain the inconsistency.
Our chief medical officer advises that the requirement placed on travellers from China is unjustified, noting that COVID-19, with new variants, is on the rise again world-wide. In this case, would it perhaps be prudent for the testing requirement to be imposed more widely, not less?
Well done to federal Health Minister Mark Butler for imposing COVID testing requirements on travellers from China thus overriding the advice of the chief medical officer on the sensible grounds of "erring on the side of caution." A bureaucrat's role is to advise. It is a minister's job to make the final decision. The minister is an elected official responsible to the parliament and a bureaucrat is not.
China's track record of not telling the world until it was too late about the initial breakout of COVID from Wuhan in late 2019, its lackluster vaccination program with vaccines not nearly as effective as western ones and it secrecy in terms of the current state of COVID in China, makes the minister's sensible decision a no brainer The CCP's vitriolic criticism of countries that have imposed testing is further proof that Mr Butler has made the correct decision.
I am a little disappointed Peter Dutton has criticised the decision. Maybe it's tit-for-tat for the unwarranted criticism by the then ALP opposition of the Morrison government's performance in handling COVID.
If so, Mr Dutton need not stoop to their level and a better response would be to support Mr Butler. Mr Dutton will have ample opportunity to rightly criticize other actions of this government in the months ahead but it's churlish to criticize a good decision.
I wouldn't count too strongly on supermarket giants doing the right thing when it comes to reducing waste as hoped for by Sue Wareham (Letters, January 3). Recently when buying fresh olives I asked for a small container half filled with one variety of green olives and half with another variety. My request was refused. "It's against company policy, sir - it could lead to cross contamination. But I can give you two half filled small containers."
To no avail I pointed out that some black olives had spilled into the green olive container, sarcastically asking the server to ensure that none of these stray black olives cross-contaminated my green olives. One long eye roll later I was served with two half-filled small plastic containers, each tightly wrapped with good quantities of cling wrap.
If this large supermarket chain is so averse to reducing waste, I hate to think of the chances it might be tempted to recycle and reuse in the way suggest by Ms Wareham.
Will threats to long-term human survival continue to increase during 2023 or will they start to diminish as a consequence of national and global responses to 10 mega-threats of human making?
As an early reviewer of Canberra science writer Julian Cribb's latest book How to fix a Broken Planet, which is being released by Cambridge University Press this month, I am on the record as saying; "Probably the most important book I have read. I predict it will be a world changer. It needs to be translated into every language on Earth and made urgently available to politicians and community opinion leaders everywhere. It offers the reader a sensible and practical path to rescue our human species from early extinction and offers detailed actions for individuals, community groups and governments."
Australia could be showing the way to the rest of the world on how to avoid human extinction.
Your lead, Mr Albanese!
This time last year, Andrew Barr was assuring Canberrans that his government and event organisers would run a "COVID-safe" Summernats. This year, as infections, hospitalisations and long-COVID diagnoses continue to rise, he's running silent. Cat got your tongue, Andrew?
A series of recent letters have alluded to restricting immigration as a way of ensuring that Canberra does not need to change by building more housing. Others have suggested that we should not build housing for "transient workers and students" (that is, young people) in order to keep them away.
Others have in the same vein argued that the planning system should plan for an end to local population growth, by not building enough housing to go around.
The ACT cannot control federal immigration numbers. What it can do is not build enough homes, reducing population growth by inducing a housing shortage. The human cost of this strategy is extreme - higher rents, poverty, soaring homelessness.
It means our nurses working from tents. It means Canberran families waving goodbye to adult children who cannot compete in the rental market against interstate APS grads. It means displacement and gentrification.
The private housing market is a game of musical chairs. If there isn't enough chairs to go around, those with the lowest ability to pay go without. The young and vulnerable in our society suffer the most.
Our city is growing. The only way we - as Canberra - can stop it from growing is by making Canberra a terrible place to live. We should not! We should choose a Canberra that is not artificially zero-sum. One with a home for all of us, current and future.
Ericka Hill (Letters, January 2) is unimpressed at my lumping the "cookers" and the Aboriginal Tent Embassy into the same should-be-moved-on basket. Why? Both are breaking the law by apparently illegally camping/squatting on two different public grounds, yet only one , the "embassy" has been allowed to stay.
The government should know better than to indulge in such crass political preferential treatment. I fully appreciate that to date the Indigenous community have been hard done by, however indulging in preferencing is not the way to acknowledge that they deserve recognition. The Tent Embassy was established on January 26, 1972, Australia Day, and aside from a short break is still on its current site on the Parliamentary lawns.
Under the circumstances I believe that they have overstayed their welcome and it's time for them to voluntarily and peacefully move on, allowing the lawns to return to their once pristine condition, instead of the site being a blight on the landscape.
Should the proposed landmark Indigenous centre at a lakeside location, as proposed by the former Coalition government, ever comes to fruition under the current government, surely a spot could be found for it there?
It may not be as "symbolic" as in its current location, but it's a worthy compromise. All governments to date appear to have not given a damm about Indigenous welfare, all they are interested in is political correctness and votes.
Sally Pryor writes that Civic was dead on New Year's Eve and that with so many restaurants and bars shut, Canberra still hasn't grown up into a big city ("Canberra's city centre was a dead zone on New Year's Eve. Why?", canberratimes.com.au, January 3).
But she also admits she went home after the 9pm family fireworks. People going out for a good time and a drink haven't made it to the city by 9pm, instead coming in late to mark midnight with their friends.
Judging the "vibe" of New Year's Eve in the city at 9pm is like measuring attendance at a football match before kick off.
If Canberra was too busy on New Year's Eve, that would also draw complaints. We should be thankful to live in a city where it's easy to celebrate the start of a new year on our own terms, with the people we choose, without getting lost in huge, unnavigable crowds.
That's a vibe worth celebrating.
Frank Breglec (Letters, January 4) says we should remove the Union Jack from our flag. The Union Jack is made of three crosses and represent Christianity: Scotland's cross of St Andrew, England's cross of St George and Ireland's cross of St Patrick.
Does Mr Breglec not approve of Christian symbols? Australia and the world are dominantly Christian.
If England had not colonised Australia, France would and Mr Breglec and millions of others would not live in Australia. The kings and queens have no power in Australia unlike presidents.
We cannot deny our history.
Tim Hardy (Letters, January 2) refers to the term "efficiency dividend" as clever marketing. Quite so. For me, the best exponent of clever marketing is the genius who came up with the idea of adding the "s" to "fast food".
Nicholas Stuart boldly claims that addressing climate change in Australia requires a reduction of immigration ("Political challenges for a new year", p29, January 2).
This doesn't make much sense since the atmosphere is global. People who have been prevented from migrating remain consumers of resources, including fossil fuels, in their countries of origin. Even if immigrants would generate more CO2 on average in Australia than if they had remained at home, the net advantage would only be marginal.
With respect to the Chief Minister, I hope the new Northbourne Avenue isn't his idea of "gentle urbanism" ("Focus on future funding", p1, January 2).
Belatedly the Chief Minister has come to realise that a lot of people want to down size from larger houses on larger blocks and they don't want to necessarily move into high-rise apartment buildings.
Let's hope that the government forcibly encourages developers to build more single-level courtyard type townhouses close to town centres. It would be a better use of infrastructure investment for a win/win.
Nicholas Stuart remarked upon Anthony Albanese's "exceptional success" in being the fourth person to lead Labor into government since 1949 ("Political challenges for a new year", p29, January 2), seeming to imply that this shows there is a peculiar challenge in leading Labor into government.
This got me wondering how many people had led the Coalition into government since 1949. Amazingly, the answer is similar: three.
Or is that mathematically inevitable (allowing for how you bookend the period), given that stints in government alternated.
Oh, Crispin Hull (Opinion, January 3). Like, keep up with the times, bruh. Language is, like, a living beast. It, like, evolves. Those of us living with teenagers are constantly going, "What?". Like, what are they saying? Honestly, bruh, the constant use of like is, like, the least of our worries.
Very good, Crispin Hull, but surely Kylie Mole changed the language for worse decades ago with her rapid fire - " ... and then she goes, she goes, she goes ..."- and deserves an honourable mention.
I certainly hope those who are demanding more details on the Voice adopt the same position when it comes time for a referendum on Australia becoming a Republic. I certainly would want to see a clear model for the latter, but the Voice for me involves a very different set of issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.