China's inconsistent approach to travel should be called out

As an early reviewer of Canberra science writer Julian Cribb's latest book How to fix a Broken Planet, which is being released by Cambridge University Press this month, I am on the record as saying; "Probably the most important book I have read. I predict it will be a world changer. It needs to be translated into every language on Earth and made urgently available to politicians and community opinion leaders everywhere. It offers the reader a sensible and practical path to rescue our human species from early extinction and offers detailed actions for individuals, community groups and governments."