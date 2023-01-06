A beach read can also be an experiment, a chance encounter. Discarded summer reading piles have led me to some amazing discoveries. Like the cynical, subversive fantasy novels of New Zealand author Hugh Cook, or the exactingly described technical operations of a B52 bomber in Dale Brown's Flight of the Old Dog. Or Donna Tartt's iconic story of murder, college and mythology, The Secret History. My copy of the latter - lifted from a backpackers hostel in 1999 - has now fallen apart after repeated summer re-readings.