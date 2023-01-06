The Canberra Times
Melodramatic potboilers, worthy classics and DIY escapism: a brief history of the beach read

By Julian Novitz
January 7 2023 - 5:30am
If you can only get through a book or two while on holiday, then make sure they are ones you will like. Picture Shutterstock

"Like most people I read a book or two on holiday," says Stuart, a character in Julian Barnes' 1991 novel Talking it Over. He does not have time for recreational reading; it must wait until he is at leisure. His best friend, the erudite but erratically employed Oliver, derides this attitude. To Oliver, a summer reader is a pedestrian one: incurious and intellectually lazy.

