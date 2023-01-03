On the eve of Summernats where car enthusiasts from near and far come to gather, a hoon who turned his driving and fast car passion into an online-fuelled mega-business has died in a snowmobile accident.
Ken Block, 55, died when he was riding a snowmobile up a steep incline at his Utah ranch. It is understood that the machine fell back on him and crushed him.
Block was a co-founder of DC Shoes who switched to rally driving and drifting and used YouTube videos and online media to excite millions of fans worldwide with his outrageous driving stunts.
As the news broke on Tuesday night, tributes to the affable Californian with the prodigious driving talent, self-deprecating sense of humour and brilliant marketing skills began pouring in from all over the world.
Ford boss and car enthusiast Jim Farley took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to pen his tribute to Block, who drove for the car maker and built highly modified versions of its vehicles for the Ford Performance Division.
"We lost a legend today in Ken Block," Farley said.
"Ken inspired generations of automotive enthusiasts and in the process he came to inspire all of us here at Ford Motor Company as well.
"He was a truly one of a kind, a talented driver and a marketing genius."
Snowboarder, surfer, motocross rider and self-confessed adrenalin "junkie" Block had contemplated a career in architecture but loved extreme sports and at first tried to become a professional snowboarder until he realised his real talent was driving.
He began competing in a privateer Subaru rally car and was Rally America's rookie of the year driver in 2005.
He began to rack up numerous rally wins around the world before joining forces with Ford in 2010 competing in a wide variety of disciplines including rally cross, X Games, and gymkhanas - any event where he could demonstrate his driving skill.
He produced and starred in 10 gymkhana videos and built some outrageous cars such as the Ford Mustang-derived 912-horsepower Hoonitron V12, and the Hoonitruck, based on the F150.
He had some huge crashes but built a massive international following through his numerous YouTube videos and jaw-dropping driving on the top-rating Top Gear with presenter James May in the co-driver's seat.
Last year Block switched brands to Audi and was embarking on a huge brand-building exercise across the US for the German company, basically using the same tools that he used while at Ford.
Loved and admired by millions, Block was married to Lucy and had three children.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.