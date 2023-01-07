China lays out the welcome mat

Although it's been almost three years since the country was open to visitors, and even though there's a huge demand for travel in general from Australians, heading to the People's Republic is rather problematic at the moment. The surge of COVID-19 infections has led to reports that hospitals and morgues are filling up, and the risk of getting sick there is real. But even beyond the health issues, there's also the concern you'll get stuck overseas as more and more countries (including Australia) insist on a negative test before flying from China. And who knows whether even stricter rules could be suddenly brought in!