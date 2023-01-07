China lays out the welcome mat

One of the last - and certainly one of the biggest - pandemic lockouts ends today, as China throws open its borders again. Chinese authorities are set to immediately start issuing visas for general leisure trips, stop requiring travellers to go into quarantine, and lift the cap on the number of inbound flights. The only main COVID-19 requirement that will now be in place is a negative PCR test within 48 hours before arrival.
So, start buffing the terracotta warriors, China, and get the pandas all fluffed up, because we're coming... right? Or... what's that, you're in the middle of a huge coronavirus wave? Well, on second thoughts, maybe just hold off on bringing out the best china for now.
Although it's been almost three years since the country was open to visitors, and even though there's a huge demand for travel in general from Australians, heading to the People's Republic is rather problematic at the moment. The surge of COVID-19 infections has led to reports that hospitals and morgues are filling up, and the risk of getting sick there is real. But even beyond the health issues, there's also the concern you'll get stuck overseas as more and more countries (including Australia) insist on a negative test before flying from China. And who knows whether even stricter rules could be suddenly brought in!
It's a shame, because China is an incredible country to visit. I've been a few times and love the chaos of 1.4 billion people and the constant vivacity everywhere you go. Language issues, that could so easily be frustrating, become part of the experience of learning to connect with a new culture. And even the food, often weird and wacky, becomes an important aspect of the adventure and is usually delightful (with the notable exception of the time I thought I was ordering noodle soup and actually got a bowl of steaming intestines).
There are the big attractions - the Great Wall, the Forbidden City in Beijing, the Bund in Shanghai, the Giant Buddha at Leshan, just to name a few. But one of the joys of travelling in China is exploring the huge variety of destinations you can find in the vast and populous nation.
Within the natural world, a cruise on the Yangtze River takes you past spectacular scenery through the centre of the country; Yellow Mountain's towering spires of stone and pine appear even more mystical when the mists hang between the ridges; and Tiger Leaping Gorge contrasts its snowy peaks and dramatic cliffs with the terraces of farms and small villages on the slopes.
Millennia of history and culture come together at destinations like the water city of Hongcun, where delicate white houses with grey tiled gabled roofs are reflected in the mirror-like waterways; in the bazaars of the Silk Road in the western cities of Kashgar and Urumqi; with the enormous rock carvings in the cliffs of the Yungang and Longmen Grottoes; and with the dramatic Taoist monasteries that step up the steep forested slopes of the Wudang Mountains.
Regardless of where I went, I remember being quite confronted on my first trip to China by the impassive expressions of people passing me on the streets (not to mention the men spitting and the babies peeing), but almost every interaction that was deeper than that revealed a warm hospitality and a genuine interest in my presence, often with a bit of silly humour.
There was even the trip when, as I was nervously standing before the immigration officer at the airport, he noted from my passport that it was my birthday. Cheekily, I asked if he'd got me a present and he replied, "Yes... China!" and waved me through. The people I have met travelling through the country have been some of the highlights.
We know that Australia has become an important destination for Chinese tourists. Data from Tourism Research Australia shows that 677,000 travellers came here from China in 2019 for leisure (excluding trips for business, education, or visiting family), making it our biggest inbound market.
At the same time, only 173,000 Australians went on a holiday to mainland China, which just scraped into our top 10 destinations (behind Italy and Vietnam). It's clear that Aussies don't view China as a holiday spot in the same way as somewhere like Japan, which had double the number of Australian leisure visitors. That's a pity, but it's unlikely to change any time soon.
Tourism to China has long suffered from a perception that it's a little too hard - from the arduous visa process to the challenges of independent travel for an English-speaker. The current wave of COVID-19 cases in China and the opaque public response from authorities will only further discourage potential travellers, as evidenced by Qantas indicating this week that it currently has no plans to resume flying to Beijing or Shanghai.
The Chinese borders may be opening up today, but that doesn't mean there's going to be a rush to visit (not from tourists, at least). The biggest effect in the short term may be a boost to Australia's tourism industry if the number of Chinese visitors increases. Although, with the federal government's new testing requirements for arrivals from China, that may not be quite the boon local operators would've been hoping for.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
