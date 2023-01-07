The Canberra Times

China lays out the welcome mat

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
January 8 2023 - 5:30am
China's natural wonders, like the Black Dragon Pool in Yunnan province, await tourists now the travel ban has been lifted. Picture Shutterstock

One of the last - and certainly one of the biggest - pandemic lockouts ends today, as China throws open its borders again. Chinese authorities are set to immediately start issuing visas for general leisure trips, stop requiring travellers to go into quarantine, and lift the cap on the number of inbound flights. The only main COVID-19 requirement that will now be in place is a negative PCR test within 48 hours before arrival.

Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

