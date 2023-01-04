The news that vandals took the trouble to return a second time to the statue of prime minister Ben Chifley to hack off his trademark pipe is deeply saddening.
It would have been very slightly reassuring if the first act of vandalism had been some sort of drunken spur-of-the-moment act of rashness. At least that might have been an act of desecration which, we would like to think, might have been regretted by the perpetrator in the hungover light of the next day.
But the second attack was clearly predetermined and planned. The usual clichés come to mind: "mindless" and "stupid" at the top of the list.
It really is very hard to understand the motivation. Chifley was not some 19th century colonialist, for example, whose wealth depended on slavery. He was a great war-time treasurer and then prime minister. Across party lines, he remains revered.
The vandalism raises a bigger question: do we revere our public art?
The Chifley statue is not the first piece of sculpture to be vandalised. In April last year, the Big Swoop statue of a magpie in Garema Place had its feet and the chip it was eating smashed.
And a whimsical sculpture of little men reading as they ascended a staircase had to be shifted from Petrie Plaza to a safer site at the Gorman House Arts Centre.
And there was the Stepping Out (Lady in Pearls) sculpture which was brazenly stolen from the Hughes shops in May, 2016.
We could go on, perhaps back to 1995 when a statue of the Queen and Prince Philip sitting on a bench beside Lake Burley Griffin was destroyed, presumably by monarchists with sledge-hammers unhappy at the irreverent nudity of the monarch and her husband.
At the time, the artist conceded defeat, removing the sculpture. "They've won," he told The Canberra Times.
It is important that they haven't won.
Whether you like or dislike any particular piece of public art is not the point. The sculptures adorning our capital city are assets. They put points of interest on our streets. We pass them by with a nod but we do notice them and we have opinions. Children grow up in an environment where art is central. Public art lifts any urban environment from a bleak grey uniformity. It gives a place character. It gives Canberra character.
Clearly, not all fellow citizens agree. There are philistines among us.
There is, too, a grander sort of philistinism. Our art institutions are currently underfunded. The National Gallery of Australia, for example, has been contemplating charging for admission and even closing on some days.
For governments, squeezing the arts is politically easy. There is no great popular outcry so it is too easy to shave money off budgets.
But it is a short-sighted approach. Art institutions raise the national and international profile of a city. They draw in visitors - and so dollars.
And so does public art.
Governments can be persuaded to increase funding for galleries but it is hard to know how to persuade a bone head with a saw and a hammer that he is destroying something of great value, whether in dollars or just as a thing of interest and even beauty.
In the past, it's been suggested that cameras should keep a watch on sculptures. That would be a very sad indictment. And it might provoke the discontented and the mindless to redouble their destructive efforts.
The police should pursue vandals vigorously. They are not merely high-spirited individuals who lack social responsibility. They represent an attack on wider society. Punishment should be severe.
Above all, we should all value the sculptures in our midst. They enrich our city and our lives.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.