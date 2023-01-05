The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Analysis

ACT could seize national moment to improve the health system but voters won't force it

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
January 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's health system needs improvement. It will only come if the government chooses to. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

If it was easy to fix the health system, the ACT government would have got around to sorting it out by now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.