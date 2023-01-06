Rising temperatures pose a threat to companion animals

After what feels like an extended winter, summer has most definitely arrived. But hot days bring the danger of heat stress and heat stroke in animals.
Climate change means we are experiencing more extreme weather, with heat waves increasing in intensity and length. We must be mindful of these changes' impacts on companion animals to ensure their health and well-being.
Dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and animals housed in enclosures in backyards are the most susceptible to heat stress and heat stroke - for slightly different reasons.
Dogs are sensitive to hot, humid conditions, particularly where temperatures hit 30 degrees or above. They cool primarily by panting - an active process that generates heat.
A complicating factor in dogs is overexertion - dogs can be active and prone to excitement. When environmental temperatures are already high, this can be very dangerous.
Around 50 per cent of dogs with heat stroke die, even with veterinary intervention.- Dr Anne Quain
Some owners assume that their dogs will calm down if they get too hot, but many dogs - especially young dogs - won't stop. I've treated dogs that suffered near-fatal heat stroke due to overactivity on the beach.
Brachycephalic dog breeds with flatter faces, such as French bulldogs, English and Australian bulldogs, and pugs, are at an increased risk of heat stroke. Other breeds, such as golden and labrador retrievers, have been reported to have an increased risk of heat stroke.
Additionally, dogs with health conditions, including obesity and heart disease, are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
Signs of heat stress in dogs include excessive panting, increased breathing sounds, lethargy, bright red or very pale gums, vomiting, diarrhoea, tremors or seizures, collapse or unconsciousness.
Some have a normal body temperature when presented to a veterinarian. This does not rule out heat stroke. Around 50 per cent of dogs with heat stroke die, even with veterinary intervention. That is why it is critical to seek veterinary attention early.
Animals housed in enclosures such as rabbit or guinea pig hutches are susceptible to heat stress if steps are not taken to ensure that they can access shade and cool temperatures. Additionally, many outdoor enclosures are made at least partly of metal, which heats up in sun exposure and can cause direct burns.
Water dispensers are also often made with metal components. As the metal heats up, so does the water. If animals cannot move into cooler temperatures and drink cool water, they cannot escape the heat.
Sadly, many guinea pigs and rabbits suffering from heat stroke die before veterinary attention is sought. This is also the case for dogs left in the cabins of cars or tethered in the trays of utility vehicles when ambient temperatures are high.
You can minimise the risk of heat stress and heat stroke in animals by ensuring that all animals enclosed or tethered are kept in the shade, in a well-ventilated area, and out of direct sunlight.
They should have access to cool, clean water throughout the day. Consider relocating enclosures in a cool, well-ventilated indoor space where possible. If possible, check on animals - or have someone check on them - throughout the day.
Dogs should be exercised early in the morning or as late in the day as possible on warmer days, and activity may need to be reduced. It is helpful to listen to the weather forecast each day and plan accordingly for your pets.
Dr Anne Quain is a lecturer at the Sydney School of Veterinary Science and a practising veterinarian.
