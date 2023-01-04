A closer look at biostimulants: snake oil or soil saviour?

Microbes are the lifeblood of any good soil. The microbial communities in soil consist of various fungi, bacteria, viruses, and other organisms. Many of these are beneficial to plant growth, while others are antagonists.
Diverse soil biology contributes to soil fertility, productivity, and sustainability through organic matter turnover, improved soil structure, increased water holding capacity and a reduction in nutrient leaching and suppression of diseases.
One way to help improve soil biology is through applying biostimulants containing beneficial microbes correctly and at the right time in the growth cycle. Searching the garden centre shelves for biostimulants that will give plants the best possible chance to produce healthy abundant crops can feel akin to purchasing snake oil.
Browsing the various fertilisers, growth stimulants, herbicides, insecticides, and biological technologies on garden centre shelves can be confusing. Each manufacturer claims any number of benefits from using their product; the trick is sorting the chaff from the seed.
So, what are biostimulants? They are biologically based products that can be applied to the soil or directly to plants, resulting in a desirable effect on plant growth. Biostimulants are not pesticides, soil improvers or nutrients but manufacturers of biostimulants often claim that they will improve the efficacy of these products or can replace them.
Biostimulants may contain nutrients but are not classified as fertilisers, as any fertiliser must provide nutrients as its primary function and biostimulants, by their very definition, promote plant growth by means other than giving nutrients. They help stimulate natural processes within the soil to improve nutrient uptake and efficiency and increase plant tolerance to abiotic factors such as drought stress and frost damage.
With an unprecedented increase in extreme weather patterns due to climate change, biostimulants are becoming increasingly popular among gardeners to help plants cope under extreme conditions. Some quality products are available, but any claims should be backed by scientific research.
It might be tempting to increase the concentration rate of any biostimulant applied to plants to enhance benefits. Still, even the best snake oil salesman will tell you: always follow label directions.
John Gabriele is a horticulture teacher with a love for green spaces.
