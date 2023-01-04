The Canberra Times
'Shocked, outraged, heartbroken': the ban on female aid workers in Afghanistan

By Fatima*
January 5 2023 - 5:30am
A Save the Children community-based class in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture Sacha Myers/Save the Children

Just over a week ago, the Taliban banned me from working for Save the Children, the world's leading independent organisation for children. I work in education, and I love my job more than anything in the world.

