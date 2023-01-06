ACT's urban densification isn't a matter of if, but how and when

It's incredibly disappointing to see Robyn Coghlan (Letters, January 4) repeating the tired old NIMBY line that immigrants are to blame for our planning woes, and that the solution is to restrict people from seeking a better life in Australia.
Of course, regardless of one's view's on migration policy, it's a federal matter, not a territory issue. The ACT government needs to build enough housing to cope with the demand from whatever migration policies the Commonwealth may determine.
Urban densification isn't a matter of if, it's a matter of how and when. Ms Coghlan pulls out another NIMBY classic, the heat island effect, but doesn't talk at all about how low-density housing forces us to be car dependent - adding to both carbon emissions and urban heat islands. As Matt Bowes (Letters, December 31) says, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change believes urban density is critical to addressing climate change.
I'm very pleased to see the Chief Minister's recent statements on density ("Chief Minister Andrew Barr says federal government's annual ACT infrastructure spend should at least double", January 2). The government needs to look to the future rather than giving in to those who want a Canberra frozen in time.
So federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers believes "A healthy, growing population is vital when it comes to creating a stronger and more prosperous economy" ("Canberra population growth revealed in new Centre for Population report", canberratimes.com.au, January 5).
Stuff the environment, stuff society, as long as we have a more prosperous economy. What he assumes is an expansion of total GDP will increase well-being. If it translates into increased GDP per capita, it might, but still doesn't take into account the loss of amenity from crowdedness, congestion, longer waiting times, rising house prices and the costs of providing infrastructure just to maintain existing services ($130,000 in public money per person).
Does Canberra need another 96,000 people? No. It has enough cultural institutions, universities and restaurants to make it a very fine city with the population it has - 456,700 at June 30 last year. It cannot fit in nearly 100,000 extra people without taking over natural habitat for urban expansion or through infill that may cause loss of amenity. That many people will cost $13 billion in public money just in new infrastructure.
And water? Let's hope we don't have three years of El Nino to follow the three years of La Nina. Canberra may be hard stretched to find enough water to go around, even for the existing population.
John Smith (Letters, January 3) challenges Jennie Goldie about the effects of migration on the population. However, his logic is extremely unsound: he has been misled by Ponzi scheme adherents.
He stated, "Currently we use migration to compensate for the shortages in the labour force." This is incorrect. Migration increases labour force shortages. Migration creates an enormous immediate need for facilities needed by immigrants: houses, roads, schools, shops, factories, hospitals, offices, power stations, dams, etc. Where does John think the workforce required to immediately build those facilities will come from? It can only come from the already stressed workforce - one stressed because of previous migration.
Australia should immediately reduce net migration to zero, and maintain it at that level until population growth has reduced to zero. This will probably take a generation. Not acting now will massively increase the period during which Australia will continue to suffer from workplace shortages.
I seek to distance myself from the self-centred views expressed in the letters page by correspondents Oberhof, Coghlan and Thomas (January 4). The reality we face in our urban settlement is that we need to make critical social decisions for the next generation and beyond. These decisions must be contemporary and visionary. We may not like it, but the competing pressures of the shortage of useable land, the tenuous environment and increasing population are here and must be dealt with.
A further pressure seemingly ignored by most is the fallout from the brutal war in Ukraine, with many millions of people being forced into medieval conditions. Australia, as one of the wealthiest countries the world has ever seen, can expect to be called on to take in a more than proportionate number of refugees. We did this following the Vietnam conflict in the 1970s.
Your editorial, "Afghans need aid from the West, not embargoes" has a point. If we just give aid to the Taliban, then it won't go where it is needed.
This aid needs to be funnelled through NGO aid agencies to ensure it actually gets to those in need, and in the case of infrastructure, that it goes to rebuilding schools, hospitals, homes for those other than Taliban or some-time drug lords, and roads and freight vehicles to local NGOs to prevent it being used for perks for the Taliban, building prisons, palaces for the new rulers, and arms and ammunition to control the population.
Three letters on January 3 identified traits of the consumer society that must change if we are to meet carbon emission goals.
Sue Wareham identified gross waste, Ian Morrison reasoned that it is futile to rely completely on wind and solar sources of energy, and I implied that it is the affluence of the consumer society that gets in the way of generating our own labour force.
Put another way, the global economy is unsustainable. It is much too wasteful of materials and energy to enable carbon emissions to be curbed.
Recently I enquired about repairing our microwave oven that had failed after less than seven years. The cost of the replacement components (magnetron and inverter) of $530 plus labour ($113) was more than twice the price ($299) of an identical new oven.
Mining base resources, manufacturing new components, fabricating new products on assembly lines with the cheap labour of Chinese factories, and international freight is the preferred way for the global economy to feed the insatiable commodity demands of the consumer society.
No wonder the environment is deteriorating, and energy demands will remain beyond the function and capacity of wind and solar systems.
It wasn't Ronald Reagan or Margaret Thatcher that "ordered" Paul Keating and to a lesser extent Bob Hawke to cast aside 80 years of futile Labor dogma, Vince Patulny (Letters, January 4). Though their extraordinary success didn't go unnoticed, it was the realisation that common-sense economics - what you call "corporate greed" - trumped a dollar at 49c heading south and the imminent threat of banana republic status. No more flying over Asia to visit Paris and those clocks.
Keating's good fortune was that he had the support and encouragement of the opposition led by his friend at the time, John Howard. They fell out, but that was later. It was essentially Howard and Keating versus the old troglodyte Labor Party. No contest.
That said, we are fortunate that it was Keating who introduced grown-up economics to Australia. If it had been Howard, the Trogs and Trots in the Labor Party would have sabotaged their own country as they did when Howard courageously introduced even a fairly weak consumption tax, a bridge too far for Keating.
Recall Keating argued both for and against a consumption tax, depending on which way the wind was blowing. The Liberal Party could never get away with such opportunism, nor should it.
I await to see Australian media reports on record winter temperatures in Europe. On New Year's Day it was 19 degrees in Korbelow, Poland and 24.9 degrees in Bilbao. These temperatures are degrees above normal. And resort owners are making snow in ski fields in Switzerland.
Meanwhile, United Kingdom Met Office data indicates that 2022 was the UK's warmest year on record and the Australian Bureau of Meteorology suggests that we will be back in El Nino by the end of 2023.
We are fast approaching an average global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees, which will increase the probability of breaching global tipping points.
So let's see much stronger global and Australian action in 2023 and years ahead - our grandkids depend on it!
