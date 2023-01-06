The Canberra Times
ACT's urban densification isn't a matter of if, but how and when

By Letters to the Editor
January 7 2023 - 5:45am
Urban density can help address climate change. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

It's incredibly disappointing to see Robyn Coghlan (Letters, January 4) repeating the tired old NIMBY line that immigrants are to blame for our planning woes, and that the solution is to restrict people from seeking a better life in Australia.

