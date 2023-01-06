ACT's urban densification isn't a matter of if, but how and when

I seek to distance myself from the self-centred views expressed in the letters page by correspondents Oberhof, Coghlan and Thomas (January 4). The reality we face in our urban settlement is that we need to make critical social decisions for the next generation and beyond. These decisions must be contemporary and visionary. We may not like it, but the competing pressures of the shortage of useable land, the tenuous environment and increasing population are here and must be dealt with.