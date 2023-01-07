The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Sophie Lawrence's paintings have topped Bluethumb's sales lists for three years

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Lawrence's untitled work of blue hydrangeas. Picture supplied

Canberra artist Sophie Lawrence has topped Australian online gallery Bluethumb's sales for the past three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.