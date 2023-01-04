You're 19 years old with four A-League caps to your name, desperately trying to revive Canberra United's season in a new position.
Sounds a handful, but Ellen Gett is adopting a sink-or-swim mentality as she adjusts to life in the deep end.
The highly rated Queensland product arrived as a forward keen to learn from Michelle Heyman, but now she has been tasked with bolstering Canberra's defence alongside Ellie Brush.
Brush is fresh off an emotional return to Canberra's ranks and now she will combine with Gett in a crucial game against Adelaide United on Saturday.
"I've never played centre back before, but stepping into that position with Brushy next to me was seamless," Gett said.
"She communicates well and learning off her is amazing. She's only going to make our team stronger. Everyone in our team adds something to our team.
"We've got Michelle, and she leads from up top. She is someone who is awesome to have. In our midfield, Grace Maher, and then up the back, Brushy, making sure everyone is in play."
Meanwhile, an A-League fixture makeover means Canberra's away trip to face Newcastle - originally scheduled for February 4 - will now take place on February 5 with a 4pm kick-off.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
