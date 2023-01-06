Parliament House has seen a surge in tourists this summer with visitor numbers doubling compared to last year.
An average of 4065 visitors have been coming to Parliament every day from Boxing Day to New Year's Eve in 2022, a total of about 24,388 people for that period.
The same period last year had a total of 12,043 visitors.
Andison and Jon Taylor came from Melbourne for Summernats and visited Parliament on Friday, finding the capital city to be "a lot of fun".
"We were in Sydney earlier today, we flew in the morning and we're staying at the Kurrajong Hotel, we thought we've got a bit of free time and so we walked from our hotel here," Mr Taylor said.
"We're just looking at all the paintings and learning a little bit more about Parliament, we didn't know too much and our knowledge could improve."
Suberna Ghimirey also brought his family from Adelaide to see Parliament, as the organisation held an important place for him emotionally.
"I was born in Bhutan and I spent in Nepal like 18 years in a refugee camp and then coming here, because Australia has given me everything in my life, it's a great place to come and see the Parliament House which has given everything to me in my life," he said.
"My in-laws, they came from Nepal recently, so just to show them around as well, like how it looks ... it's a big thing for us."
At least 829,000 domestic overnight visitors came to Canberra in the latest quarterly statistics ending in September 2022 from VisitCanberra which is a more than 800 per cent increase from September 2021 with 89,000 visitors.
A VisitCanberra representative said "the future for ACT tourism is looking bright" with an expectation Canberra will return to a pre-pandemic level of $2.5 billion in overnight visitor expenditure by 2026.
Parliament House is not the only organisation with high tourism numbers, as Questacon reported a total of more than 392,000 visitors in 2022, while 2021 had a little over 89,000 visitors.
"Due to the changes in health guidelines, Questacon's capacity for welcoming visitors has been far greater than the previous two Christmas and New Year periods," a spokesperson said.
The War Memorial confirmed the number of tourists has also increased compared to last year, however director Matt Anderson said the construction had made it a bit more difficult compared to other landmarks.
"Construction has reduced our visitor capacity for both the museum, and to attend the Last Post Ceremony. Both have been operating at their maximum capacity since mid-December," Mr Anderson said.
"While many Canberrans spend time on the coast, there are still plenty of locals here with family, and many more visiting from out of town."
The Museum of Australian Democracy also had a 4 per cent increase in the number of general visitors compared to pre-COVID times.
From July 2022 to January 4 this year, just over 35 per cent of visitors were Canberrans, while 28 per cent were from NSW and 20 per cent from the Northern Territory.
"[These are] the best numbers we've ever experienced for the Christmas period to date," a spokesperson said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
