Start them back into a school-time routine a few days out. This includes going to bed a bit earlier than holiday times.

Check out the school's website/social media for start dates and times so you can let your child know. Let the countdown to school and seeing their friends begin.

Make sure you have prepared uniforms and stationery. I know my kids have loved being able to choose a few bits of their own stationery.

Time to get those school lunch foods ready. Ensure your pantry is stocked and lunch boxes, drink bottles, and school bags are good to go.