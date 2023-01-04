It's one thing to witness a freakish Nick Kyrgios tennis shot, but it's quite another to be the unlucky player on the receiving end of a match highlight that goes viral online.
Just ask British world no. 163, Liam Broady. He won't soon be forgetting his experience playing Kyrgios at last year's Australian Open.
In that match the Canberran lived up to his "box office" hype in an extraordinarily entertaining round-one encounter that included sipping a fan's beer, a deafening crowd that booed the umpire's attempts to hush the pro-Kyrgios support, and a variety of underarm shots, including a serve between his legs.
"I imagine I'm going to feature on his Netflix episode [Break Point] with that underarm serve through-the-legs," Broady told The Canberra Times after progressing to the men's singles quarter-finals at the Canberra International.
"I'm kind of dreading it. I've seen it so many times."
One short Australian Open YouTube clip of Kyrgios twice faking an underarm serve to Broady last year has 2.5 million views, and another clip of a 'tweener from the same match on Tennis Australia's Tik Tok has 4.5 million hits.
Kyrgios' notorious showmanship and the raucous fandom he attracts was something that Broady admitted last January was "absolutely awful" to experience on the other side of the net.
He also revealed he was sledged amid the other highlight-worthy tongue-in-cheek exchanges involving the crowd.
But Broady also appreciates the "rare" quality Kyrgios' antics bring to tennis, and he wants to see crowds given more licence to have fun in the historically very traditional sport where etiquette is held in the same, if not higher, regard to the rules.
"When I lost to Nick at the Aussie Open it was really tough for me because I was getting heckled," he said.
"But to be honest, that's how I like to play tennis and how I like it to be, because then you know that the crowd is involved and enjoying themselves.
"I don't think you really want people going to tennis matches and not getting involved. People don't realise it in tennis - the fans can make a massive difference."
Broady is hoping to be at the Australian Open again this summer after a strong 2022 - that included a third-round appearance at Wimbledon - hit a speed bump in October with an abdomen and hip flexor injury.
Even if he faces Australian opposition and another hostile crowd, Broady said he feels "right at home" at Melbourne Park.
"I love the way the Aussie Open made a big push the last few years of being a festival of tennis," he said.
"For tennis to appeal to younger generations and a wider audience it has to take itself less seriously and be a little bit more fun.
"I don't think they have to bring in new scoring systems or new rules. I don't see why people can't get rowdy like at a football game, play drinking games and things."
"I think that's one of the reasons why football is the biggest sport on the planet - everyone gets rowdy," Broady added.
"They love it, have a good time and are a part of something bigger than themselves. Tennis could definitely get like that eventually."
On his 29th birthday in front of a much more tame crowd at Canberra Tennis Centre on Wednesday, Broady celebrated a 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory over up-and-coming Italian teen Luca Nardi.
Broady has been building form again after those injury woes late last year saw him forced to pull out of the quarter-final at an ATP 250 event in Tel Aviv against top-20 star Marin Cilic.
The former junior doubles Australian Open champion is out to qualify for his fourth grand slam start in singles and is confident he can do just that despite only playing three tournaments in as many months.
"To do a really good training block and take the extra time to recover properly, I'm definitely feeling better for it," Broady said.
"Sometimes with ab injuries players can rush back in it. We decided to turn it into a positive and do a massive fitness block which has been good."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
