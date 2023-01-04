The Canberra Times

Navigate the start of the high school year with ease

Joanne Moffatt
By Joanne Moffatt
Updated January 4 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's easier for everyone involved when high school students are prepared to start their school year with clear goals and values. Picture Shutterstock

The transition between the holidays and the start of school can certainly be easier if students are ready to learn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne Moffatt

Joanne Moffatt

Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist

Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.