Hear that rumble?
Canberra's 35th Summernats is back from Thursday, with souped-up cars and Daryl Braithwaite raw and ready to go, for four days of auto action.
But while 2022 was "pretty mad", organisers will running a tighter ship this year.
"We let it roll a bit more than usual because we'd all been locked up for two years," organisers wrote.
"ACT Police and Worksafe have made it pretty clear to us that we all need to keep our cool on the cruise route like we normally do.
"If you muck up on the cruise route you may be removed from the show, and could be that person who gets the event closed down. For a day, or forever.
"So rip a skid at skid row. Do burnouts on the burnout pad. Cruise on the cruise route. It's that simple. Don't be that person."
So, here is your guide to a (relatively) tame 2022 Summernats:
Everyone in Canberra will be able to admire the hottest and most-hotted up cars on Thursday.
Cars will be cruising along Northbourne Avenue from 12pm, starting from EPIC, heading down Flemington Road, the Federal Highway and then join Northbourne Avenue southbound, before turning back via London Circuit.
Daryl Braithwaite and Diesel will be rocking out during Friday's four-hour "mega Aussie rock show", alongside DIESEL, Night Train, Shannon Noll and Jon Stevens.
Unfortunately Jimmy Barnes had to pull out due to back and hip surgery.
The biggest prize on the ACT calendar will be awarded on Saturday to Summernats' best mullet.
Award-winning hairdresser Claudia Cataldo warns competitors to throw away the shearers and head to a professional.
On Sunday, the Grand Champion will be announced. It is a pretty tough gong to grab, with 2022's winner spending 40 years preparing for the competition.
Burnout Masters and Awards will also be taking place from 3pm.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
