The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kyle Wilson behind bars after trying to receive up to $500k worth of imported cocaine

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
January 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is expected to serve a minimum two years jail time after trying to receive a cocaine delivery from Nigeria, which he claimed had been sent to his home at the behest of his friend "Pooh".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.