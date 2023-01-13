Scanlan writes that when Presley first appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956, ,"he was about as weird looking as it was possible to get on nationwide TV". Sullivan was as bemused by Presley as he was in the 1960s by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Scanlan notes how Colonel Tom Parker's commercially inspired but artistically bereft movies of the 1960s diminished Presley's 'potency as a rock'n'roll figure ... Rock 'n' roll on screen had been domesticated".