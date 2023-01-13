In his new book, John Scanlan, a British cultural historian of rock music, explores the screen depiction of rock-and-roll over seven decades through cinema, television, music videos, advertising and YouTube.
Scanlan begins in the early 1950s. Bill Haley and the Comets's multimillion selling disc, "Rock Around the Clock", which had played over the opening credits of the influential 1955 film The Blackboard Jungle, helped spark the rock-and-roll revolution. The 1956 movie of the same name, while far from a critical success, was commercially and is considered the first major rock-and-roll musical film.
While Scanlan notes, "the entertainment establishment didn't really understand rock'n'roll", the industry clearly saw the commercial appeal to a teenage audience. The Girl Can't Help (1956), starring Jayne Mansfield was an immediate hit but largely because of its powerful rock-and-roll vignettes, notably by Little Richard, Gene Vincent and Eddie Cochran. It was said to have influenced the Elvis Presley segments in 1957's Jailhouse Rock.
Scanlan writes that when Presley first appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956, ,"he was about as weird looking as it was possible to get on nationwide TV". Sullivan was as bemused by Presley as he was in the 1960s by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Scanlan notes how Colonel Tom Parker's commercially inspired but artistically bereft movies of the 1960s diminished Presley's 'potency as a rock'n'roll figure ... Rock 'n' roll on screen had been domesticated".
Richard Lester's A Hard Days Night (1964) with the Beatles was much more creative cinematically and was nominated for two Academy Awards, including best original screenplay. It provided the model for other rock groups, such as the Monkees, and ultimately rockumentaries, like Woodstock, "which had no place for actors".
Scanlan writes, "Rock was not only what was topical and helping to accelerate social and cultural change; it was itself .... a kind of live-action 'happening' to match anything that was exciting the art world at the time under that description."
Scanlan includes films that reflect past music history, such as Back to the Future, Peggy Sue Got Married, Hairspray, American Graffiti, and Yesterday, ending with Martin Scorsese's Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan story (2019).
Also included are analyses of punk rock in film, rock-and-roll detective movies - yes there are some - and the influence of MTV and YouTube, before concluding with an analysis of rock fan culture.
The end result is a somewhat eclectic narrative, lacking the lively biographies of Bob Stanley's pop music histories, but nonetheless a very useful 70-year rock cinematic chronology.
