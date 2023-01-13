The Canberra Times
Rock'n'roll Plays Itself: A Screen History by John Scanlon review - An eclectic depiction of the screen history of rock

By Colin Steele
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:05am, first published January 14 2023 - 12:00am
Elvis Presley in a scene from Jailhouse Rock. Picture Getty Images
  • Rock 'n' roll Plays Itself: A Screen History, by John Scanlon. Reaktion, $34.99.

In his new book, John Scanlan, a British cultural historian of rock music, explores the screen depiction of rock-and-roll over seven decades through cinema, television, music videos, advertising and YouTube.

