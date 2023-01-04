Cars are stuck in floodwaters after a heavy downpour battered Canberra on Wednesday afternoon.
Images supplied by a reader showed cars stuck in floodwaters on Coranderrk Street near the Parkes Way intersection.
At about 4.30pm there were vehicles stuck on the street, ACT police confirmed.
Canberra recorded 21.8mm of rain in just one hour, between 4.22pm and 5.15pm. The rainfall for Wedensday was 26.6mm between 9am and 5.15pm.
The ACT Emergency Services map showed callouts to power lines, and trees down in Campbell, Reid, Turner and the city centre.
Meanwhile, Canberra Centre was evacuated due to flooding.
Water was seen pooling on the floor of Canberra Centre following the deluge.
Water was leaking from Canberra Centre light fixtures, before a siren went off and everyone was evacuated.
The Emergency Services ACT confirmed reports had been made that water entered the building from light fixtures.
A video by The Canberra Times shows the water pooling outside David Jones.
The department store had been closed by 4.30pm.
Just before 4.30pm, state emergency services were heading to the scene.
A reader also reported water pooling on the floor at Palace Electric Cinema in Acton.
Shops on Lonsdale Street in Braddon also flooded.
More to come.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
