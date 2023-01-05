Shaneice Swain has been one of the standout performers in an otherwise disappointing season for the Canberra Capitals, and she's determined to keep delivering on the court to keep her WNBA dream alive.
Averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.8 steals a game, Swain is having a breakout WNBL season with the Capitals, making the most of her career-high minutes under new coach Kristen Veal.
At just 19 years old, Swain still has plenty of options ahead of her and the WNBA is one such opportunity she wants to grab with both hands.
"It's been a goal that I've set for myself and I've been just working towards it," Swain told The Canberra Times ahead of the Capitals' clash against Townsville on Saturday.
"I've definitely thought about the WNBA, and when I'm playing it's at the back of my mind knowing that I could be drafted and could potentially go over and play."
While she hasn't yet had contact from WNBA teams, Swain is confident it's a path she could follow, like fellow young teammates with WNBA contracts Jade Melbourne and Rae Burrell.
Despite battling a bout of the flu this week, Swain is set to face Townsville in Canberra and believes the Capitals will put up a much greater fight than they did in their second game of the season when they lost to the Fire.
"It will be different. It was very early on in the season and now all the training we've done has definitely made us better," she said.
"Townsville have good shooters so we need to shut them down.
"Not being able to win is tough, but we're all getting through it and sticking together."
WNBL Round 9
Canberra Capitals v Townsville Fire - Saturday, 5.30pm at the National Convention Centre
