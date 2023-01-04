Flames from a wind turbine fire are visible from the Hume Highway and surrounding areas as firefighters from the region battle to extinguish the hard-to-reach blaze.
Firefighters have been at the Lerida Road windfarm since early Thursday morning and are expected to be remain on scene for some time.
They report the fire, while beyond reach of firefighting resources, is contained.
NSW Rural Fire Service said there is no immediate threat to nearby properties.
Spokesperson Greg Allan said the use of a helicopter to extinguish the blaze had been ruled out, as had all other options.
Mr Allan said the wind farm contractor had attended the Lerida Road blaze alongside fire crews.
He said the contractor had advised the best course of action when it came to wind turbine fires was to let them burn.
"Due to the fact that it's a power turbine, best practise is to let it burn out," Mr Allan said.
"Dealing with electricity and power, it's probably not a good thing to put water on it."
Fire crews were yet to determine the cause of the blaze.
Mr Allan said it was possible the storms experienced across NSW and the ACT yesterday, particularly those storm cells which moved across the Southern Riverina, could have contributed.
He said he was not aware of wind turbine farms setting alight frequently or due to fault.
"I'm not sure of the cause of this fire," he said.
"It's certainly unique."
Power to the turbine has been isolated and NSW RFS crews are now monitoring for the potential of any grass fires surrounding the structure.
More to come.
NSW RFS has advised the public the fire is under control and it does not require further calls to 000.
Gunning Fish River Rural Fire Brigade has been on the scene since shortly after 6am.
Firefighters from NSW Rural Fire Service, Goulburn Brigade and Parkesbourne Rural Fire Brigade as of 8.30am.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
