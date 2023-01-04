The Canberra Times
Three operating theatres will reopen at Calvary public hospital on Friday after December electrical fire

Jasper Lindell
January 5 2023 - 10:45am
Calvary has confirmed some of its operating theatres will reopen on Friday. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Three operating theatres at the public Calvary hospital will reopen on Friday morning after a fire forced their closure, meaning the hospital will be able to perform emergency surgeries and allow for childbirth.

