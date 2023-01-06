This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
I long to cradle it in my mouth. I crave its warmth and tenderness. The way it slides so easily across my tongue. The way it makes my lips moisten and my nostrils flare.
My heartbeat is quickening as I write this. The hairs on my arms are erect and tingling. I'm filled with lust and yearning. Give it to me. But first, let's make this moment last.
Let me begin with a playful nibble, a gentle, grazing caress with my teeth. Then, when the desire becomes all-consuming, when the heat and passion have reached that frenzied point of no return, let me surrender completely. Let me lick and bite and gnaw and chomp and chew until those juices spill from my mouth and run down my chin.
How I hunger for flesh.
This hankering for red meat - a near-daily fantasy in which I imagine it red, bleeding and almost pulsing on my plate - came on suddenly in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Its abrupt arrival was something of a shock because several years ago I had tired of its texture and flavour and all but stopped eating it.
Not even the smell of a steak grilling on a fire - that smoky perfume so intoxicating scientists believe it played a key role in the development of the human brain - could excite me.
My diet soon changed. Dramatically. I loaded my plate with fish, salads and vegetables. I lost weight. The cholesterol clogging my arteries sank to acceptable levels. I felt better. Leaner. And, while I'm embarrassed to admit it, I also began to feel a little morally superior to the full-blooded carnivores around me who continued feasting on the carcasses of the dead.
No slaughterhouses reeking with the metallic scent of spilled blood for me. I was above all that. I toyed with tofu and played with pea-protein concoctions. But plant-based vegan meat substitutes - "Wow! This fake burger bleeds and sizzles when you cook it!" - left me cold. If I wanted a hint of nuttiness followed by a bad taste in my mouth, a Pauline Hanson speech was an easier, calorie-free option.
But that aversion to red meat changed several weeks ago and I've been lusting for it ever since. Who knows why? My annual blood test detected nothing abnormal. When I mentioned my zombie-like craving for flesh to the doctor he shrugged it off. "Best just listen to your body," he said. "Give it what it wants - within reason."
Yet something deep inside me considers this renewed desire for red meat unreasonable.
Earth is now covered by more than 12 billion acres of land dedicated solely for agricultural purposes. Almost 80 per cent of that same land is devoted to raising livestock, yet they provide just 20 per cent of the calories required by humanity.
The global meat machine is now the inarguable leading contributor to global warming. Brazil, which has banked its future on beef production and is wiping out vast areas of rainforest to do so, is now home to more than 220 million burping and farting cattle, a significant portion of them fattened for market on illegally cleared land.
The situation is projected to worsen over the next two decades as other third-world countries lift tens of millions of their citizens out of poverty and the demand for meat - for so long the diet of the wealthy and privileged - increases. Depending on which study you believe, the average American eating between three and six burgers a week will soon have plenty of competition.
But the paradox remains: despite what the hard-core vegan community preaches, we are only human because of meat. Science has shown that more than two million years ago our forebears had a choice: keep eating calorie-deficient fruits, seeds and nuts while chewing endlessly on tasteless root foods like yams and potatoes, or graduate to animal flesh and bone, which provides a flavourful and far more effective nutritional kick.
Easy decision. All that muscle and bone marrow fed the furnace in pre-humans that led to the modern human brain - one that now anguishes over the merits of meat eating.
So for now I'm going to battle my way through this craving and take my doctor's advice. A little meat here and there, just enough to keep me sated, and to keep this craving for flesh at bay.
Anyway, enough of my privileged western angst and first-world handwringing.
I can hear something sizzling in the kitchen. It better not be broccoli.
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
