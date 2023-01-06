- More than 8000 Kia cars are being recalled due to a dangerous transmission issue. The federal transport department said all 2020-22 MQA Kia Sorento vehicles were affected by the issue, which could potentially cause a fatal accident or serious injuries. The recall notice said the transmission electric oil pump circuit board may develop cracks due to production issues which could cause the oil pump to fail. "If the EOP fails, hydraulic pressure will be lost and the vehicle may lose drive thereby increasing the risk of an accident resulting in serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users," the recall notice said. Owners of the affected model should immediately contact a Kia dealer and schedule an appointment to have the transmission software updated.