Stephen Larkham has heard the bold call from up the road: the NSW Waratahs genuinely believe they can finish in the top four, and the fact the ACT Brumbies are hellbent on doing the same could spell success in a World Cup year.
The Wallabies are coming off a mixed year of results but the national program could be boosted by two genuine Super Rugby Pacific contenders in the Brumbies and Waratahs, which Larkham says "bodes well into a World Cup year".
The journey started when Larkham's squad returned to Brumbies headquarters on Thursday, 50 days out from their round one clash against the Waratahs in Sydney on February 24.
The Brumbies squad - minus its Wallabies contingent due back on January 16 - was given one directive before they arrived for a session designed to blow the lungs out: come back as if you trained last week.
A break over the Christmas and New Year period was hardly a chance for Brumbies players to down tools, with squad members completing an off-season program with spots up for grabs ahead of trials against the Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels.
"You've got incumbents coming back in from a Wallaby program who are building their fitness and strength levels up again because they needed to have a break," Larkham said.
"We always say every position is up for grabs, and you never really know, particularly with injuries and the number of guys we went through last year - in excess of 40 - you're going to have a chance to play at some point.
"In terms of positions, you'd have to get quite specific in terms of how many guys are ready to play Super Rugby, but from their performance last year and from everything I've seen from the trials we had at the back end of last year against the Waratahs and Rebels, I've got confidence that all the contracted players are ready to play Super Rugby. They're all competing for a spot."
A host of Brumbies are set to be among 44 players summoned to a four-day Wallabies camp on the Gold Coast next week, as national coach Dave Rennie kicks off the World Cup year while hunting for a new assistant to replace Scott Wisemantel following his immediate resignation.
"Looking forward to all those guys coming back into the mix from the 16th and creating more competition on the training field in the lead up to trial games and the first round," Larkham said.
"The focus at the moment is very much on trying to get real intensity and concentration around our training. The beauty of Super Rugby and the competitions over here is we do have a long off-season period, so there is no real pressure on the boys at the moment.
"We are trying to manufacture some of that pressure in the way we're training and the competition we're trying to create out there on the field."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
