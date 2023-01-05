A Kambah house was fully engulfed in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning, with authorities unable to save the property.
ACT Emergency Services confirmed a house on Karney Street was "unsalvageable" by the time authorities arrived to put out the fire at midnight.
All people inside the house safely evacuated and there were no injuries from the fire.
Police also attended the scene.
Emergency services said the property "couldn't be saved" and was completely burnt.
Police are now conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and the details of the incident.
More to come.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.