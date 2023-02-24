I liked also the contribution from Gabrielle "Didi" Dowling from Mulwala in New South Wales, who spent some years with the Ananda Marga organisation, ending up in Mongolia. Other notable contributions come from Inala Cooper, daughter of Aboriginal academic and barrister Mick Dobson, Julie Sprigg who writes about her time working as a physiotherapist in Ethiopia, and Jane Rowe about the Mirabel Foundation which she set up in 1998 for children who have been abandoned or orphaned as a result of parental drug use.