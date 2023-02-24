Here is a book to raise the spirits. It is a collection of stories about and by a group of extraordinary Australians, some born overseas, though most born here.
Each piece is written in the first person voice and although it is supposed to concentrate on a particular event that affected the writer, each contributor goes on to describe their future career.
Some of the people are reasonably well known, particularly to Canberra readers. Fiona Patten was aged 27 when she set up what was then called the Sex Party, now renamed the Reason Party. After spending some time in the Victorian Legislative Council, she lost her seat in the 2022 election, after the book was released.
Another story that will interest Canberra readers is that of Nobel prizewinner Peter Doherty. In 2011 he wrote a booklet for the University of Oxford warning the world of pandemics. "I anticipated that a pandemic would cost trillions of dollars, which is true." He says that however unpleasant it might be, the first thing when a pandemic hits a region would be to halt all planes from that area.
Andrew Wilkie writes about his notoriety following his warning that the Iraq war was based on the lie that Saddam had weapons of mass destruction. "A lot came down to the United States promoting and safeguarding its global authority," he writes.
The article by Jack Charles was written before his death last September - "I see myself as a public spokesperson for lost souls, for the ignorant, for those wanting to know more." Of all the contributors, his is the voice most clearly his own.
Allan Fels of the ACCC has an emotional piece about his work on behalf of people with schizophrenia. On the same topic, Margaret Leggatt of SANE (Schizophrenia - A National Emergency) reminds us of the problems that have followed the shutdown of mental hospitals.
I liked also the contribution from Gabrielle "Didi" Dowling from Mulwala in New South Wales, who spent some years with the Ananda Marga organisation, ending up in Mongolia. Other notable contributions come from Inala Cooper, daughter of Aboriginal academic and barrister Mick Dobson, Julie Sprigg who writes about her time working as a physiotherapist in Ethiopia, and Jane Rowe about the Mirabel Foundation which she set up in 1998 for children who have been abandoned or orphaned as a result of parental drug use.
There are 25 contributors, of whom only a small number are mentioned here. The book is a reminder that for all the complaints Australians make about themselves, there is in the population a group of people whose view is wider and wiser than that of the whingers.
