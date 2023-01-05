Times Past: January 6, 1991

A message to Canberran's was featured on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1991. The message was to read and know the fishing rules and limitations.
Canberran's could face fines of up to $10,000 for taking undersized fish or exceeding bag limits on the South Coast - and local fishing inspectors are just waiting to pounce.
"Canberra people come down here and they think that they can get away with anything," a fishing inspector, Craig Staples said. "They haven't got a clue. They think they can break the law and they won't get caught. Well, they should think again."
Mr. Staples said a blitz on fishermen at Montague Island had found that some had been taking undersized fish, and others were doubling and even tripling the bag limit. One offender had been fined $3000 for abalone offences. Mr Staples said many Canberrans were totally ignorant of size and bag limitations. "This information can be picked up in any tackle shop".
A common misbelief is that all fish limits were 10 inches (25cm) which is not true. In fact, limit sizes range from 25cm to 60cm for a variety of types and species. Abalone limits are also often ignored where the limit is 10 per person and fines up to $5000.
If offenders are caught with double the bag limit, those are considered commercial quantities and the fines double to match the offence.
A final word from Craig: "a lot of Canberra people take undersized fish and hope they won't get caught. It's just not worth the risk."
In 2023, fishing rules can be found on the NSW Department of Fisheries website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.