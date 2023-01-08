We've had much worse vandalism than breaking a statue's pipe

Crispin Hull (Opinion, January 3) has a good old whinge about "like speak", where the word like is used to replace "to say" and a host of adjectives. I have been whingeing about "like speak" for over 40 years, but I have come to realise that the problem lies within me. The capacity of the English language to constantly evolve new forms of usage is what makes it such a wonderful and powerful language. Old fogeys like me and Crispin, are inclined to simultaneously celebrate that evolution but want it frozen at the version of English that we learnt at school.