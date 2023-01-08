We've had much worse vandalism than breaking a statue's pipe

Whilst vandalism of our public art is deplorable ("Do not let the philistines ruin our city", Editorial, January 5), there have been far worse cases of vandalism here.
It would take many deranged individuals to do as much damage as our misguided politicians have done. Building over Ainslie Avenue would have to be one of their worst acts of desecration.
Canberra was deliberately set out so that the major boulevards would have wonderful vistas to the surrounding mountains. The original city was visually integrated into the natural landscape making Canberra a beautiful and unique place. But vandal politicians trampled on the vision by selling Ainslie Avenue to developers who built over it, blocking views from the city centre to the mountain.
Similarly, the once beautiful view along Alinga Street to Black Mountain was allowed to be blocked by construction of an office block. There are more examples of political vandalism (for example City Square crowded out by an inappropriate library and too large a fountain now prohibiting an inner city area for mass rallies) but space precludes a fuller list.
It would seem vandals come in various guises.
On the matter of the desecration of Chifley's statue, and the constant attacking of other public works: There are people in all cities who continue to deface public things, even down to bus shelters and, when they existed, phone boxes. Over the centuries, sculptures have been protected by elevating them on pillars or surrounding them with ponds or fountains. Has anyone in Canberra thought of that?
Your correspondent P O'Keeffe has referenced the demonstrated benefits to company boards that women bring as a result of a "different mix of minds making decisions" (Letters, January 5).
A strong case can also be made for injecting more gender balance into critical decision-making in male-dominated industries. Based on what I have seen of the inefficient and often dangerous and masculinity-driven practices in the local construction industry - where management and on-site decisions are made overwhelmingly by men - placing more women in decision-making roles would result in improvements in critical areas including communication, coordination, negotiation, and health and safety.
There is not one road out of Canberra going west through national parks to Tumut, potentially hindering bushfire fighting, says G T W Agnew (Letters, December 29).
We have Brindabella Road, but its current condition - partly sealed, winding and slow-going - probably limits its usefulness as a year-round fire-fighting road.
This condition also discourages general through-traffic, incidentally helping to preserve the area's bucolic atmosphere.
Any major upgrades to this road might introduce enough hustle and bustle to possibly degrade the character of local assets.
One of those is Brindabella Station, Miles Franklin's childhood home and inspiration for her, among other stories, Childhood at Brindabella and My brilliant career.
Today, a casual visitor may still sense how this magical, tranquil valley, kept in a dreamy time warp, could inspire such enthralling stories.
Improvements to roads in readiness for fighting bushfires west of Canberra are of course very important.
Equally important is keeping the historic Brindabella Station and its valley in their unspoiled and literature-wise evocative condition.
Each time I visit a national park I am astonished to find the number of dog owners walking dogs and in some cases leaving faeces behind. Apart from being a menace to native birds and animals, including shore birds, these owners show disregard for the rest of us.
As Australia Day looms, someone should start a market on whether Albo will do a ScoMo and hand out the Australian of the Year gongs and leave the G-G sitting there like the proverbial shag on a rock. Or will he, on this supposedly non-political day, give the gig to the G-G?
I agree in principle with Richard Johnston and Murray Upton (Letters, January 5) that the Australian flag, which features prominently the flag of another nation, is not fit for purpose, and that the British Union Jack should be replaced with the Aboriginal flag.
There is, however, a problem. Simply placing the circular yellow sun with horizontal red (below) and black (above) bands clashes somewhat with the blue sky and white stars of the present Australian flag. If the flag is to be changed, the government should run a contest to find the best design that segues as seamlessly as possible from the blue and white to the bold black, red and yellow. That, after all, is what reconciliation is all about.
Many proud, high-achieving, First Nations women and men in sport, academia, athletics, art and within the community are recognised, acknowledged and honoured both in the media and the community in general.
Given there are innumerable places (and counting) in Australia with Aboriginal names, e.g. most lately K'gari/Fraser Island, and acknowledgement of country is articulated before any public event, and the Aboriginal flag is centrally placed, flanked by the ATSIC flag and Australia's flag in government offices and elsewhere, it seems there is an abundance of more formal recognition already in place.
However, the claim that including the provision of a mention of the First Nations segment of the Australian community in the constitution would close some cultural gap has yet to be justified with much more detail.
Further, at face value, singling out one sector of our community over others in the Constitution would be divisive in perpetuity.
A more inclusive option would be to formulate a Bill of Rights, which in turn could be mentioned in the Constitution, and would encompass all Australians equally without singling out any race, creed, culture, etc.
At this time, given the above, I have yet to see a compelling argument to vote Yes to the proposed change to our Constitution.
Crispin Hull (Opinion, January 3) has a good old whinge about "like speak", where the word like is used to replace "to say" and a host of adjectives. I have been whingeing about "like speak" for over 40 years, but I have come to realise that the problem lies within me. The capacity of the English language to constantly evolve new forms of usage is what makes it such a wonderful and powerful language. Old fogeys like me and Crispin, are inclined to simultaneously celebrate that evolution but want it frozen at the version of English that we learnt at school.
Further to recent correspondence (Letters, December 30) about the "wrong word game" here are some additions to Eric Hunter's rules for "unpretentious and precise writing" (Letters, January 3): Always avoid annoying alliteration. Don't use more words than necessary; it's highly superfluous. Avoid ampersands & abbreviations, etc. Never use a big word when a diminutive one would suffice. Prepositions are not words to end sentences with. Proofread carefully to see if you have any words out. Puns are for children, not groan readers. Remarks in brackets (however relevant) are (usually) unnecessary. Use the apostrophe in it's proper place and omit it when its not needed. Use words correctly, irregardless of how others use them.
Ernst Willhelm rightly reminds us (Letters, January 5) of the largesse showered by the Coalition on the war memorial, despite community opposition. It has now risen to $548 million - and counting. Meanwhile the several other national memory institutions have been left begging. The projected shutdown of the national library's Trove, and the prospect of reduced opening hours and revived admission charges at the national gallery are only emblematic of the many dilemmas all of them now face after more than a decade of attrition in resources and expertise.
Arts Minister Tony Burke will announce the outcome of the Cultural Policy Review on 30 January, though it is understood that relief for memory institutions will have to wait until the May budget. If the war memorial is taken as a benchmark, will the other institutions be supported on a comparable scale?
I am underwhelmed by Crispin Hull's logic re the lack of details regarding the Voice: keep 'em in the dark but expect 'em to vote for it ("Lack of detail is actually a positive", p29 January 3). It does not seem to have dawned on him that the lack of detail is likely to result in fewer votes for the Voice because people feel that they are not sufficiently informed.
Roderick Holesgrove (Letters, January 4) asks "How many deaths from terrorism in Australia have there been?" Perhaps it might be more useful if he also asked "How many acts of terrorism have been prevented?"
With respect to the Chief Minister, I hope the new Northbourne Avenue isn't his idea of "gentle urbanism" ("Focus on future funding", p1, January 2).
Like many others, I hosted family members over the Christmas-New Year period. First time in basically three years. They left town fairly unanimous in their point of view, given the state of the out-of-control grass growth, along with the appalling level of maintenance of roads and dangerous potholes, that their nation's capital was just looking grubby.
Oh, dear, Kevin Rudd has started freelancing ... and he hasn't even taken up the job ("Rudd claims US throws allies 'under a bus'", December 5). I warned you.
Hear, hear Eric Hunter (Letters, January 5). One major doth not a Grand Slam make!
Opening a double page of news in The Canberra Times (January 5), one chokes on two politicians, Kevin Rudd and Jim Chalmers, using the honorific Dr. Are we supposed to gasp in admiration? A doctor was traditionally someone who made you feel better. PhDs are now so common, but few of them explain what "Philosophy" they are useful in. For our politicians, take your pick, the philosophy of Faux Pas (Dr for talking too much?).
I am beyond trusting experts who cannot agree among themselves. Paul Kelly, our chief medical officer, is at odds with the World Health Organisation, and chief medical officers in other countries. The support for him in your editorial "Trust the experts on COVID and China" appears to be saying that letting in travellers from China without first asking for proof of not carrying COVID will somehow magically fix our trade problems with China. I hope the barley and wine producers are not relying on this!
The ACT government designates certain underpasses for graffiti in the hope of deterring it elsewhere. Perhaps the government could deter further vandalism of public art by putting its statue of Al Grassby on display in an open location. Unlike Chifley's, it would deserve everything it gets.
