Canberra Cavalry's Kiwi contingent are ready for a 'special' trip across the ditch to face the Auckland Tuatara and the bullpen will be boosted by a new recruit.
Phoenix product West Tunnell is a 1.85-metre, right-handed pitcher - that bats left-handed - and has travelled with the Cavalry (12-16) to New Zealand for its series against Auckland (12-12) starting Friday.
A former member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organisation as a rookie, the 29-year-old has most recently been playing Independent League baseball in the US and for Monclova in the Mexican League.
Tunnell is a neat addition for Canberra as it makes a late push for the Australian Baseball League playoffs, with this weekend's Auckland clash pivotal.
"We're two games behind Auckland so if we can win this series, we'll be heading in the right direction," home run machine Boss Moanaroa told The Canberra Times.
Moanaroa has family roots in Auckland, as does fellow in-form teammate Jimmy Boyce, and a milestone occasion in game two will add to the significance of the series.
"I've got my 300th regular season ABL game in Auckland on Saturday which is pretty special," Moanaroa said.
"And Jimmy and I both played for New Zealand at the WBC.
"So we're very excited to play at home, see family and he will also play his old teammates."
Moanaroa said their last 3-1 series win over the Melbourne Aces coming off the Christmas break reinvigorated the Cavalry, and they want to keep it rolling.
"We've been up and down but I felt like in Melbourne the whole vibe changed," he said.
"We came off last weekend on a high. Everyone is hitting their straps now and it's the perfect time."
Auckland Tuatara v Canberra Cavalry at North Harbour Stadium
Game 1: Friday 7pm.
Game 2: Saturday 3pm.
Game 4: Sunday 7pm.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
