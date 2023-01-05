The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ABL: US pitcher West Tunnell boosts Canberra Cavalry for 'special' series against Auckland Tuatara

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 5 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Canberra Cavalry pitcher West Tunnell is set to play the Auckland Tuatara. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra Cavalry's Kiwi contingent are ready for a 'special' trip across the ditch to face the Auckland Tuatara and the bullpen will be boosted by a new recruit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.