The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra region fishing: Flathead in Clyde, Tuross rivers

By Ben Caddaye
Updated January 5 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whiting and bream are starting to take surface lures as south coast waters warm up.

Anglers could not have wished for better fishing conditions to usher in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.