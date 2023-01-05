Anglers could not have wished for better fishing conditions to usher in the new year.
Literally thousands of holidaying fishers have hit the water since Christmas and the results have been spectacular.
On the coast, seriously big flathead over 90cm have been the order of the day.
These 'crocs' have been reported in the Clyde and Tuross rivers, Wallaga Lake, Wagonga Inlet and Mogareeka Inlet.
There are also excellent numbers of small to middling fish around the 40-50cm mark in all the southern systems.
Rising temperatures have resulted in surface action for whiting and bream in shin-deep water.
Lures that can be 'walked' across the top, like Bassday Sugapens, are drawing plenty of hits, with the water clear and warm - perfect for this style of angling.
There were sightings this week of a decent sized hammerhead shark in the estuary at Narooma, so be mindful if you're wading or in a kayak.
The big news offshore is the arrival of the fist marlin of the season off Batemans Bay.
They're extraordinarily patchy, with most fish still well north of the Bay, up towards Wollongong and Sydney.
But at the very least it's a sign the bluewater season, which has so far been a non-event, could fire up this month.
Snapper fishing has been outstanding offshore, especially off Bermagui and Tathra.
Lots of Canberra and Queanbeyan anglers have spent the holidays fishing local waters and many have been happily surprised with the results.
Urban lakes are clear and fishing well for perch, cod and redfin on lures.
The region's rivers have also dished up some outstanding Murray cod up to a metre long.
Streams and creeks in the hills to the west of the nation's capital are in superb nick and producing plenty of feisty little rainbow trout.
