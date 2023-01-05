Could a cycling desk help power your productivity?

Many years ago, a friend convinced me that racing a bicycle across the Simpson Desert was a good idea.
Stranger still was the fact that approximately 50 other people each year thought this was a good way to spend a week of their lives.
The first problem, as you can imagine, was finding the time to do enough training to be able to ride across dunes for 10 hours a day over the week of the race.
I was running several businesses at the time and an elected representative on our local council while also doing some small part in helping my wife raise four young children.
I didn't have much time to spend on the bike.
So I bought a recliner bicycle and a tray table on wheels and set up a makeshift working table where I could sit and work while spinning my legs.
It wasn't ideal, and I had to be careful not to drip sweat on my notebook, but it got me through the event.
Well, fast forward a few years, and Acer has come to the rescue with the bike desk that I needed.
It allows you to do your work on a custom-designed workspace and exercise while you are doing it.
It even allows you to generate clean electricity to power the devices you are working with. More on that in a moment.
The desk has two main modes.
The working mode gives you a relatively upright position to allow you to keep working at your desk and keep the legs spinning slowly.
Move into sports mode, and the desk moves forward to allow you to more closely resemble riding a bike in a crouched position.
I can see this position being particularly useful for video-conferencing when you need to watch a screen or participate via voice rather than typing on a keyboard.
A companion smartphone app (of course) allows you to track your progress over time and gives various information about your workout.
There are a couple of questions that people often ask me.
The first is solar panels on electric vehicles.
"It seems so obvious," people say to me, "to have solar panels on the roof of an EV, and you never have to plug it in."
The issue there is one of surface area. At midday at the equator on a cloudless day, the sun provides 1kW per square metre of surface area.
With the efficiency levels of solar panels and the sun moving across the sky, a car with, say, two square metres of solar panels would take over a month to charge.
It's not worth the investment in solar panels on the roof.
A similar regular question is why we don't have exercise bikes set up to generate electricity for our house.
The answer to this one is not surface area but the ability of the human body to create significant amounts of energy.
Acer suggests that a fit person can pedal at a rate to generate a consistent 75 watts.
Assuming the device needs some power to operate, that might leave 60 watts to be used by the two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port.
That would give you enough power to charge up two iPhones from flat to full in two hours of pedalling.
Better still, give the kids a flat iPad and tell them they can keep watching as long as they are pedalling.
Childhood obesity problems solved overnight.
Mathew Dickerson is a technologist, futurist and host of the Tech Talk podcast.
