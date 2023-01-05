The Canberra Times
Ingenuity in design and planning must drive Canberra's next phase of population growth

By The Canberra Times
January 6 2023
Canberra needs to get creative as it plans for its future of a city of more than half a million residents. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra is on track to reach a landmark population sooner than expected, with more than half a million people expected to call this city home within the next decade.

