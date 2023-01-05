Canberra is on track to reach a landmark population sooner than expected, with more than half a million people expected to call this city home within the next decade.
The federal government's Centre for Population, which estimates population changes across the country, has significantly increased its growth forecast for the ACT, predicting an extra 96,000 people in 10 years' time.
The centre believes 550,000 people will live in Canberra in 2032-33 after it increased its forecast from a year ago by nearly 70,000 people.
Planners within the National Capital Development Commission believed more than half a century ago that Canberra would grow to house more than 500,000 people.
Indeed, in 1976 the commission considered how significant urban infill could support a growing population within the finite area of the territory.
Tension between growing up and growing out has long marked this city's debates about planning.
Newly predicted growth means the biggest challenge the capital continues to face is the need to house its residents within a finite city footprint.
The capital's unique character and strong opportunities for employment and education have no doubt been part of the attraction for people who have sought to establish their lives in one of the world's most liveable cities.
It will be a challenge to retain these characteristics while providing more homes for people within the territory. It is a worthy and achievable goal, which must balance an orderly rate of change with the urgency of more people arriving.
Canberra must employ creative thinking to tackle the interconnected problems of planning, architecture and design.
But the city must also acknowledge detached housing of the kind which marked its early phases of growth can no longer meet the needs of a rapidly growing population alone. New residents can no longer expect quarter-acre plots a stone's throw from a town centre.
Households in the ACT have declined from an average of 3.6 members in 1971 to an average of 2.5 in 2021, census data shows. Yet in that same time, the average size of houses built in the ACT has grown.
The average floor area of a house built in the ACT in 2019-20 was 256.3 square metres. Nationally, it was 235.8 square metres, a CommSec report found. That report noted Australia built the biggest houses in the world.
Much of the community concern about apartment living seems focused on the loss of backyards, boxing young families in with nowhere to play and grow.
The future of the housing debate in the ACT needs to be honest about the nature of new detached housing. While planning system changes have been introduced to prevent houses taking up whole blocks, many of the city's newest suburbs feature houses with scant backyards that almost touch their neighbours' eaves.
Would a terrace with common outdoor spaces close to established areas not offer more room to play and grow?
With the population equivalent of an additional Gungahlin due to arrive in the next 10 years, the government must also deliver a northside hospital, sufficient public school places and space for the businesses a community needs.
Canberra once again faces a period of significant change. This ought not to be a surprise in what is still a very young capital. Now ingenuity is needed to ensure those changes do not degrade the city but enhance it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.