A 15-year-old boy who punched a cashier in a liquor store after he asked for ID remains on bail after breaching conditions for an eighth time.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, faced the ACT Childrens Court via audio visual link from Bimberi Youth Justice Centre on Thursday.
He previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery, attempt to take motor vehicle and damage property.
The boy has also admitted to breaching bail conditions for the eighth time in a six-month period.
Police documents state in July 2022, at about 6.20pm, the 15 year old entered a BWS in the city with a group of about seven other juveniles.
The boy verbally abused a cashier when asked for identification.
Police claim other members of the group attempted to steal two bottles of Jack Daniel's whisky and a bottle of Cupio Pinot Rose.
When the cashier asked them to leave, another member of the group allegedly hit him over the head with the bottle of Rose D'adimant, splitting the victim's scalp.
The 15 year old then punched the cashier's right cheek, before he was hit over the head with the wine bottle again.
It is alleged the bottle shattered, cutting the top of the victim's right wrist and causing him to fall to the ground.
The offender was arrested later that night after attempting to run from police.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth asked the court to revoke bail saying the latest breach occurred when the 15 year old left residential care on New Year's Eve and failed to return.
Magistrate Ken Archer denied the request and said putting young people behind bars was "only exercised as a last resort".
He described the continued breaches as "a situation of familiar despair" and urged the boy to engage with case workers and other support.
Speaking directly to the offender, Mr Archer said: "It's a matter for you as to where your immediate future lies."
"It's in your court, I can talk as much as I like but its up to you."
The teen is set to appear in court for sentencing on January 11.
