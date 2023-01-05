The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Summernats gets surprise support from British tennis star Katie Boulter thanks to Alex de Minaur

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 5 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
British tennis star Katie Boulter is into the Canberra International semi-finals. Picture by Tennis Australia (Anastasia Kachalkova)

Playing a professional tennis match to the soundtrack of souped-up Summernats car engines parading through Canberra was an all new experience for British star Katie Boulter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.