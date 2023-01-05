Playing a professional tennis match to the soundtrack of souped-up Summernats car engines parading through Canberra was an all new experience for British star Katie Boulter.
But the loud grunts of horsepower in the distance in Lyneham didn't make her flinch in a straight-sets 6-1, 6-3 quarter-final victory over countrywoman Heather Watson at the Canberra International on Thursday.
The annual migration of unique vehicles - and their owners - to the capital for Summernats can be a polarising event to some disgruntled Canberrans not fans of the smell of burning rubber.
Boulter didn't mind car spotting in the streets of the ACT this week, though.
"What is that going on? I think there's a lot of them [Summernats tourists] at our hotel. There's so many cars, literally, loads of vintage cars everywhere," Boulter told The Canberra Times.
It helps that the 26-year-old's boyfriend, Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur, is a bit of a classic car aficionado, subtly flaunting his passion on Instagram.
"I think it's pretty cool, myself. My boyfriend is a huge vintage car guy. He really likes vintage cars, so he's gotten me into them, unfortunately, which is really annoying," Boulter joked.
"He's got a little vintage Morris Mini, and I was very lucky to be the first person to drive it from his family, even though his brothers and sisters hate me for it."
Like de Minaur's car obsession, the couple have only shared little glimpses into their relationship on social media, but Boulter said she's enjoyed spending time in her partner's home country.
An avid fan of the beautiful game and Leicester City, Boulter revealed she hasn't yet been able to catch onto de Minaur's other love - State of Origin rugby league.
The world No.24 famously embraced NSW's 'Blue Wall' mentality a few years ago, and applies that mantra to his tennis.
"I've only seen a little bit [of rugby league]," Boulter said.
"I feel like we haven't watched enough of it, but we might try watch more."
The Aussie nicknamed 'Demon' has had a ripping lead-up to the summer of tennis in Melbourne, impressively defeating Rafael Nadal in an epic United Cup match in Sydney earlier this week.
While he is in Sydney, Boulter remains in the ACT, where she will next face American Hailey Baptiste in the Canberra International semi-final on Friday.
Adding another ITF title to her trophy cabinet would surpass Boulter's expectations when she entered the tournament, but she won't turn down the confidence-boosting run with the Australian Open just around the corner.
"This week was very important," the world No.136 said.
"I wanted to start my season well and get a few matches in the bag. I feel like I've already accomplished that, but I'll just keep on pushing and see what's possible."
Boulter's best result at the Australian Open was a second-round exit in 2019.
Following a strong Wimbledon campaign last year where she achieved a career-best result at a grand slam in her third-round appearance, Boulter enters 2023 with plenty of momentum.
"I say this every year - my main goal is to be healthy," she said.
"Each year I'm getting closer and closer to having a full season on tour and my main objective is not to be injured. I'm finding the balance of when to push."
