Times Past: January 7, 1990

By Jess Hollingsworth
January 7 2023 - 5:00am
Before there was one-day cricket or the Big Bash, Don Bradman showed the cricket world and its fans just what we could look forward to after his debut on the world stage in the previous year's Ashes Test. On this day in 1930, The Canberra Times reported on the [then] world record for the quickest and highest score by a single batsman.

