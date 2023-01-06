Times Past: January 7, 1990

Before there was one-day cricket or the Big Bash, Don Bradman showed the cricket world and its fans just what we could look forward to after his debut on the world stage in the previous year's Ashes Test. On this day in 1930, The Canberra Times reported on the [then] world record for the quickest and highest score by a single batsman.
In unprecedented scenes at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a game between state teams New South Wales and Queensland, Don Bradman broke the world record with 452 not out.
By all accounts, there was delightful weather for the Sheffield Shield match. New South Wales had lost three wickets the day before and when the game resumed, Bradman had scored 205 and his batting partner, McCabe, was on 19. Both men found their feet quickly and confidently and added to their score rapidly. Nearly every ball bowled to the pair resulted in a score and they quickly raised the total runs to 339. After reaching this, Bradman had the crowd on their feet what seemed to be all the time with his brilliance with the bat. He continued to punish the bowlers and sent ball after ball to the fence. He passed his own total of 250 after nearly four hours in the middle. The last 50 of those runs only took him 41 minutes.
The partnership ended when McCabe was caught out by Benstead after scoring 60 runs. Arthur Allsopp joined Bradman at the pitch and they went on to increase the team score past 500.
After Bradman scored 300, of which there were 30 fours, he was then the only New South Wales batsman to score 300 in first-class cricket.
Further into the game, the crowd was enjoying seeing Bradman do his best work. Having broken records, Bradman appeared to throw caution to the wind and was "hitting out vigorously". At the call of stumps, Bradman received tremendous applause as he made his way from the field. There was some hustle to carry Bradman shoulder high but the Queensland team helped get him back into the dressing rooms without any further problem. Queensland had a steep hill to climb with the total to beat of 761 runs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.