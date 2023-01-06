Times Past: January 7, 1990

By all accounts, there was delightful weather for the Sheffield Shield match. New South Wales had lost three wickets the day before and when the game resumed, Bradman had scored 205 and his batting partner, McCabe, was on 19. Both men found their feet quickly and confidently and added to their score rapidly. Nearly every ball bowled to the pair resulted in a score and they quickly raised the total runs to 339. After reaching this, Bradman had the crowd on their feet what seemed to be all the time with his brilliance with the bat. He continued to punish the bowlers and sent ball after ball to the fence. He passed his own total of 250 after nearly four hours in the middle. The last 50 of those runs only took him 41 minutes.