Time Past: January 8, 1987

January 8 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1987.

Before the area of Piallago and Majura became the bustling garden and agriculture centre it is with an international airport, a business park and shopping complex, it (like the majority of Canberra) was farmland.

