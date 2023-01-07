Time Past: January 8, 1987

Before the area of Piallago and Majura became the bustling garden and agriculture centre it is with an international airport, a business park and shopping complex, it (like the majority of Canberra) was farmland.
On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported on the taking back of land from farmers and families that had had leases.
The Department of Territories was in the motions of formally notifying three farming families the land they were on was to be developed into a new college to train air traffic controllers.
Roger Smith had been on the land since 1941, survived when polio came through the area, but was bracing for this next knock. Mr Smith ran cattle on the land, one of his neighbours had horses and the other had plans for a horticulture-based tourist project that had to be abandoned due to the news.
Mr Smith said apart from spending a year in hospital due to polio as a boy and a few months away shearing, he had been on this plot his whole life.
"It seems a shame to me. Why should they pick good grazing land for this college?" he said.
"There is no reason why this college has to be built here. There would have to be other areas in close proximity to the airport for it. The work here is more serious than just hobby farming. They are impinging on an area that is producing goods and services for Canberra."
The neighbours had banded together and said they would fight this by protest and submissions to the Parliamentary Public Works Committee.
A spokesman for the Department of Territories said the land would be resumed under the terms of the leases.
The college was estimated to cost $10.8 million and was yet to go through the checks of the Parliamentary Public Works Committee.
