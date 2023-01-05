Of the thousands of car enthusiasts at Summernats this year, Canberra's Darrell Leemhuis would be one of the very few who bought the registration plate first, then went on the hunt for a car to suit.
The plate he secured some 18 years ago was the now highly collectible blue-and-white ACT plate 57.
And when he went on the hunt for an unusual car to suit the matching year (1957), he found what he wanted for sale in a magazine.
It was a big Hudson Hornet, a now defunct US brand which wound up that same year.
"There were plenty of Chevrolets and Buicks and that sort of thing from that particular year but I wanted something different so when I saw this [Hudson], I was very keen," he said.
"From what I understand, there were only 13 Hudson Hornets from 1957 made in factory right-hand drive - and this is one of the them. So they are pretty rare.
"The funny thing is that the son of the bloke from Victoria who originally sold me the car rang me up about 10 years later and he was keen to buy it back but I told him it wasn't for sale."
Formed in 1909, the Hudson Motor Car Company was regarded as one of the innovators of its era, its two-door Hornet dominating American NASCAR racing in the early 1950s.
The brand had almost been lost in the mists of automotive history until the animated film Cars was released in 2009 and featured Doc Hudson, the "motor medic" and legendary motor racing champion of Radiator Springs.
Mr Leemhuis says his huge, unmodified Hudson was ideally suited to the slow city cruise and the cruise route inside Exhibition Park, where thousands of people line the concrete barriers to watch the ever-changing passing parade of vehicles ranging in variety from a Suzuki Mighty Boy to a supercharged Mercedes-Benz.
"You can fit six people inside the Hornet with room to spare," he said.
"It's low and it's slow, the perfect cruise car."
Mr Leemhuis admitted to being a "complete car nut". He and his father have amassed a collection of some 40 vehicles and across all eras and brands, from McLaren to Aston Martin, Chevrolet and Holden.
"Some I bought for the right price at the right time and are now worth considerable money," he admitted.
"But I'm a real car hoarder, I'm not one to buy and sell. I keep everything."
He was a previous Summernats grand champion, winning the event's most prestigious award back in 2009 with a turbocharged, four-cylinder Holden Rodeo which, of course, he still has. Since winning at Summernats 22, each year he reserves the entry number 22 and goes for a cruise.
"I've been joining in the 'Nats City Cruise since it started and it's great when you live here and can just come in [to Exhibition Park], cruise around for a bit then head on home, away from the crowds," he said.
