Premiers Daniel Andrews and Dominic Perrottet are joining forces to increase pressure on the Commonwealth to reform the ailing primary healthcare system. And well they might. It would be astonishing if they're not joined by every premier and chief minister in the country.
The premiers are focused on the pressures on emergency departments because of pressures on the GP system. That is a very important issue, but the malaise is much wider than that.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has reported that a staggering 750,000 hospitalisations each year (one in fifteen of all hospitalisations) could be prevented through early health interventions.
The AIHW defined these potentially preventable hospitalisations (PPH) as "admissions to hospital that could potentially have been avoided through preventive care (such as vaccination), or appropriate disease management (such as treatment of infections or management of chronic conditions) in the community".
Almost half of these preventable hospitalisations are in those over 65 years of age but one in eight are for children less than 14 years of age. People in remote areas and those in lower income areas have higher rates of preventable hospitalisations.
The issues can be seen most clearly for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, in whom the rates of potentially preventable hospitalisations are three times higher.
A central issue is that underspending by the Commonwealth on primary healthcare leads to higher rates of preventable admissions for whom the states and territories have to pick up the tab. The people who are missing out on primary healthcare are those most in need - those who live in remote areas, the less affluent and Australia's first peoples.
Government reports have highlighted the issues for decades. Every government must know by now that the Commonwealth spent approximately 1.2 times per capita as much on Indigenous people as it does on the rest of the population in 2016-17 and yet the burden of disease in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people is 2.2 times higher so the Commonwealth was spending just over half the needs-based requirements for Australia's first peoples.
By contrast, the states and territories spending on Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander people was 2.1 times higher than for the rest of the population or 95 per cent of the needs-based requirements. And where is the shortfall? Expenditure by the Commonwealth on the Medical Benefits Schedule for Australia's First peoples was about 60 per cent of the needs based requirements, and approximately 26 per cent of the needs-based requirements for pharmaceuticals in the primary care system. Access to medical specialists may be as low as 20 per cent of the needs-based requirements.
The Commonwealth has made some increases to primary health care services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in recent years, but much remains to be done to fix the national imbalance in Australia's health system.
This imbalance can be seen most clearly for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people but similar issues, though on a reduced scale, apply to the rest of the population and particularly for those most in need.
But if Australia really wants to relieve the pressure on GPs and hospitals, it could do worse than implement the National Preventive Health Strategy. The Strategy points out that "In 2017, the Productivity Commission conservatively estimated that the GDP could be increased by $4 billion per year if the health of people in fair or poor health was improved." Australia has done comparatively well in some areas of prevention - cigarette smoking, HIV/AIDS, and some forms of cancer screening but underspends on prevention in general.
The strategy calls for, but does not mandate, that "Investment in preventive health will rise to be 5 per cent of total health expenditure across Commonwealth, state and territory governments by 2030". Amongst other topics, rising obesity, the need for more effective promotion of exercise and a much sharper focus on reducing inequalities within Australia all cry out for attention.
Australia is one of the healthiest countries in the world, but its health system is under pressure from underlying issues, made more evident by COVID. It is clear that there is fiscal imbalance with under expenditure on GPs and primary healthcare and prevention by the Commonwealth. It is time to put an end to the time-honoured buck passing between the Commonwealth and the states and to implement a national approach to health in Australia which addresses the shortfalls in prevention and primary healthcare.
