By contrast, the states and territories spending on Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander people was 2.1 times higher than for the rest of the population or 95 per cent of the needs-based requirements. And where is the shortfall? Expenditure by the Commonwealth on the Medical Benefits Schedule for Australia's First peoples was about 60 per cent of the needs based requirements, and approximately 26 per cent of the needs-based requirements for pharmaceuticals in the primary care system. Access to medical specialists may be as low as 20 per cent of the needs-based requirements.