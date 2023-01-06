Despite the knock-on effects of the global pandemic, an international shortage of semi-conductors and massive supply issues out of China and Europe, Australia's new vehicle market still nudged over the 1 million sales mark for 2022.
The industry recorded 1.08 million sales in 2022 in what was described as a tumultuous year, with record sales of electric and hybrid vehicles.
Toyota again dominated the market, with its hybrid range of vehicles so popular with Australians that had they been a standalone brand, they would have been the nation's fifth-best seller.
The company's Hilux ute topped the sales charts for the seventh year in a row. With all variants counted - including two and four-wheel drive - the Hilux hit a record 64,391 sales, up 22 per cent on the previous year.
The recently revamped Ford Ranger, like the Hilux built in Rayong, Thailand, was the second biggest seller.
New vehicle sales in the ACT finished the year 1.4 per cent higher than in 2021, with 16,228 sold.
Sales of new electric vehicles in the territory reached 1280, far accelerating past the 213 sold the previous year as the ACT government offered two years' free registration and numerous other incentives to switch.
Tesla dominated the local EV market with 725 sales for the year.
READ MORE:
The biggest-selling vehicle model locally was the Hilux, but only with a very narrow margin over the Toyota RAV4. A model changeover in 2022 saw Ford Ranger sales dip to third place, just narrowly ahead of the Mazda CX-5.
One of the big movers in the national market during 2022 was the giant RAM ute, which posted an Australian record of 6149 sales.
Despite high fuel prices, the market for so-called "full-sized" pick-up trucks in Australia will grow significantly this year as Ford rolls out its F150 in right-hand drive, and Toyota adds its Tundra model.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.