In this sense, the present judgement of the recalcitrant 20 that there is nothing in it for them in accepting some blandishment from McCarthy and re-joining the fold might well be sound. McCarthy needs better arguments, or better bribes, than he has come up with so far. The most serious party activists are forever going to be critics of what Republicans do in the American parliament, other than blocking appointments and rejecting legislative proposals, especially those with any sort of tax component. If they take some attractive committee appointment - even if they settle for some local boondoggle - they are likely to be accused of being sell-outs, even RINOs. On the outer they can be lionised by the crowd and find themselves even closer to the centre of power around Trump. It may well be that Trump is by now unlikely to get the Republican nomination. But he still controls large sums of Republican campaign cash. And even his strongest critics in the party are reluctant to attack him head-on because of his grassroots following. So far, a candidate for decline is still setting the terms of debate. It will be someone else 12 months from now. But that someone is unlikely to be Kevin McCarthy and being in his good books may be lead in the saddlebags at the next election.