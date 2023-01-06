The Canberra Times
Opinion

In the US House of Representatives, 20 Republicans could trump 200 loyalists over Kevin McCarthy

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated January 6 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. Picture Getty Images

The farce occurring in the US House of Representatives, where a small group of far-right Republicans are seeking to veto the overwhelming choice of their colleagues for the party's congressional leadership, may well be resolved by the weekend in the traditional American parliamentary way, with bribes, deals, committee placements and stiff-arming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.