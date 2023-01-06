It feels somehow intrusive to read the revelations from Prince Harry's book.
It's a bit like listening from another room to a family having a vicious row. We are embarrassed for them and we do the decent thing and tune out. We do not enjoy the grief of others. Theirs should be a private embarrassment and outsiders have no place with an ear to the wall.
Or so we like to think - even as the coverage explodes.
But we should make a distinction between the revelations of significance and those which are just fodder for gossips.
This is a book, after all, about the royal family, the head of which is the King of Australia.
It is hard to know how much of it actually matters. The very title - "Spare" - has a taint of self-pity, victimhood even. The spare in the cynical parlance about the monarchy is the second child to the monarch, there in case something should happen to the heir to the throne.
And as the current heir to the throne, King Charles' son, William, has had more children, Prince Harry has moved further from the crown itself. William's eldest child, Prince George, is second in line, followed by George's younger sister, Princess Charlotte, and then the youngest child, Prince Louis.
Harry might wonder what he is there for - but that is a personal matter. He wouldn't be the first second son to feel redundant in a society where wealth and property often passes to the first-born (ask any farmer about that).
His book matters not so much because it spells out in embarrassing detail how divided that family is (and how like so many other families it might be) but more because it lets more light into an institution that depends on mystique for its potency.
"Its mystery is its life. We must not let in daylight upon magic," is the way the English authority, Walter Bagehot, put it in his definitive analysis, The English Constitution, which is also the basis for the way the Australian system is organised.
If the royal family becomes constant material for tabloids and the kinds of magazine you find in dentists' waiting rooms, the mystique - the magic - evaporates. The Queen knew this. Her silence was golden for the crown.
And the noise of the current royals is utterly destructive.
There is now a popular subject of gossip over morning coffees throughout the English-speaking world: whose side are you on? Is Harry right? Has Meghan been treated appallingly? What a contrast with Kate? Etc. etc. ad nauseum.
Let people get on with that. It's not important.
But there are matters which are important: Can the monarchy survive if this kind of harsh spotlight continually shines on its warts? Will it be forced to move more towards other, mundane monarchies where kings and queens seem closer to everyday life?
Can the monarchy survive if this kind of harsh spotlight continually shines on its warts?
And, most important of all, can it survive as the monarchy of Australia?
It would be easy to blame Harry for writing and publishing his account but there are some mitigating factors.
Firstly, he is not the only one who has been briefing the British tabloids. Buckingham Palace, too, has its briefers and spinners. And once one side gives a version of events, the other side will respond. It becomes a personal battle fought through the gossip columns and then the front pages.
And, secondly, he was a soldier who fought in a war, and soldiers who fight in wars retain mental scars.
In his book, according to the British media, he acknowledged killing 25 people in Afghanistan while he was a helicopter pilot in two tours in 2007-8 and 2012-13.
This, of course, is an added problem for people guarding him but it also reveals the mind of a troubled man.
But a troubled man in a troubled family that is leading to a troubled institution.
These revelations weaken the monarchy. What you feel about that depends on how you might vote in a referendum - whenever that might be.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.