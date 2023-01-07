Just as I renew my annual membership of the international Cloud Appreciation Society (I am proud member 58212) into my inbox pops an engagingly illustrated story of indoor (yes, indoor) clouds.
It is a cloud appreciator's dream (of course an impossible dream) that he might have his very own clouds around the house.
No wonder then that member 58212 has given a spontaneous "Gosh!" and "Golly!" and even a Shakespearean "O wonder!" at photographs illustrating a Smithsonian Magazine piece about Dutch artist Berndnaut Smilde's indoor nimbus clouds ephemerally afloat in indoor spaces.
Of course anyone can create a common old passing puff of smoke or steam (some of us do it while cooking, or while smoking cigars), but Smilde's creations are actual miniature nimbus clouds.
After much research he began cobbling the short-lived creations together with smokey/cloudiness created by using a substance called aerogel (it is the lightest solid material known to man) and with manipulations of display places' temperatures and humidities.
The (necessarily hurried) photographs he takes of his short-lived clouds are works of art in their own right, using artful juxtapositions of his clouds in their places and then artful backlighting.
The strange "O wonder!" delight the clouds and their pictures give must have something to do with how surreal it is, how visually oxymoronic, to see clouds hanging about, showing themselves off, in rooms. True clouds are the essence of the outdoors, of the wild, free, untameable, meteorologically gay and abandoned outdoors.
When Wordsworth "wandered lonely as a cloud" he meant that he was out and about going, under the sky's vastness, wherever the breezes took him in the great, spacious outdoors of the Lake District. The idea that when he got home from his notoriously long walks he might have had a cloud waiting for him in the parlour (and perhaps another in the living room and another in the lavatory) is sweetly absurd.
Quite apart from the eventful popping up of the artist's clouds in my inbox the paid-up member of the Cloud Appreciation Society (CAS) is kept cloud-alert every day by a morning Cloud Of The Day post.
It features usually a member's contributed photograph of a cloud spectacle that has just made him or her gasp "O wonder!" with an expert's explanation of what kind of a cloud it is.
So for example this morning's cloud (I am scribbling this column on a Thursday) is a mighty brute of cumulonimbus and comes with a CAS curator's song of praise that "cumulonimbus is the closest thing to cloud royalty."
"It is the mighty storm cloud and the embodiment of the power that churns in our atmosphere. Spreading out at the top to appear like a blacksmith's anvil, the cumulonimbus can breed thunder, lightning, and hail within its turbulent belly. This one [was] spotted by Walt Nielsen (member 59559) as he hiked up North Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, USA."
Some of this columnist's enthusiasm for clouds has to do with how, after routine cataract surgery of the kind lots of mature-age readers will have had, clouds were restored to me in all of their complex and ever-changing glory.
In the years in which cataracts made clouds look only fairy-flossy vaguely-shaped and lumpy, like big, nondescript heaps of white things (perhaps of tapioca?) I must have come to take them far too much for granted.
But since the spectacles of their power and their glory have been restored to me by my surgery I have vowed to always treasure and appreciate them. And so, now, I wear my CAS sticker on my car and my CAS cap (a black cap decorated with a bright blue cloud) as acts of gratitude for the restored gift of good eyesight.
My eye surgeon is a reserved and undemonstrative man (and, readers, how frequently this is the case with medical specialists, often radiating less warmth than the lank indoor plants in their waiting rooms!) and so I have suppressed, so far, the urge to thank him for his handiwork with a manly hug and kiss of gratitude.
Meanwhile, with my hearing still working well without the need for any surgical interventions, I am blessed to be able to hear the "music" of the engines of the internal-combustion brutes gathered in the federal capital for Summernats.
Suburban NIMBY miserabilists hate Summernats for its noisiness and write seethingly to The Canberra Times about it.
READ MORE:
But I have always loved everything about temporarily-Canberra-transforming-for-the-better Summernats, the ways in which it and its colourfully vulgar participants ruffle the feathers of this smug, bourgeois turkey of a city.
On Thursday and out of sight of but within easy earshot of the Summernats City Cruise I thrilled to the sounds of the Cruise's wild, wild cars.
With a little imagination (and since one couldn't see the the actual emitters of the sounds) it was easy to imagine all of those 57 varieties of roars, snarls, bellows and growls coming from a forest-jungle of hungry, angry, belligerent carnivorous dinosaurs augmented by man-eating lions, tigers, bears, heffalumps, hippogriffs and werewolves.
Later, venturing home along Northbourne Avenue in my characterless and softly spoken little VW, my companion for the whole long, blessedly slow (with meditative pauses at traffic lights) perambulation down the avenue was a Summernats' enthusiast's beautifully tuned Holden Kingswood.
The Kingswood seemed to me to be sometimes murmuring sometimes singing to our city in a deep, smooth, gurgling, resonant, bass-baritone voice.
O wonder! Summernats, that four-day blessing bestowed on Canberra - that rich source of magic and make believe.
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.