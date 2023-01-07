The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Ian Warden | Like a spectacular cloud, Summernats is a wonder to behold

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
January 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just as I renew my annual membership of the international Cloud Appreciation Society (I am proud member 58212) into my inbox pops an engagingly illustrated story of indoor (yes, indoor) clouds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.