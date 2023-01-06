Ryan Lonergan will join Wallabies camp next week as one of just two uncapped players in a 44-man squad, and Dave Rennie plans to send him home with a clear indication of what he needs to earn a Test debut with an eye on the World Cup.
Lonergan and NSW Waratahs loose forward Charlie Gamble are the two players yet to wear Wallaby gold bound for the Gold Coast next week as the Australian squad kicks off their preparations for a World Cup year.
The emerging Brumby has featured in a handful of Wallabies squads but is yet to break through with Super Rugby teammate Nic White, Waratah Jake Gordon, and Queensland's Tate McDermott all above him in the pecking order.
But the 24-year-old is touted as a future ACT captain and has a burning desire to wear Wallaby gold alongside his brother Lachlan, who is another one of 13 Brumbies bound for the Gold Coast.
"What's exciting for us is that over the past three years we've created genuine depth and competition of places," Rennie said.
"Of the 44 players all bar two have worn the gold jersey over the past three years and there's also several fringe players who still have an opportunity to force their way into the next camp through strong Super Rugby form.
"We'll use the four days to make sure all players head back to their franchises with a clear understanding on what will give them the best chance of representing their country in a World Cup year."
The Brumbies' mark of 13 representatives is matched by the Waratahs, while Rennie's squad also features seven Queensland Reds, six Melbourne Rebels, three from the Western Force and two overseas-based players in Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi.
Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio, centre Len Ikitau and outside back Tom Wright are joined in the group by front-row trio Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper and Lachlan Lonergan, locks Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville and Darcy Swain, and loose forwards Pete Samu and Rob Valetini.
The door remains ajar for outsiders to force their way into the squad during the Super Rugby Pacific season, with Wallabies stars to be rested for up to two games as part of a load management plan.
"We're going to have opportunities for our front-rowers this year, James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa will have to get rested for two games this year as part of the rest policy for the Wallabies," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said.
"It's a really good opportunity for these guys, and a number of the props and front-rowers put their hands up for this opportunity as well.
"Guys played really well for the Wallabies on tour, we had the Australia A competition running in the background as well [last year]. Those guys, particularly the Brumby contingent, played exceptionally well."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
