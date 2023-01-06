Keely Segavcic takes a second to ponder which is more nerve-racking: the wait for her A-League debut or fronting up for an interview.
Probably the latter, the 21-year-old says after answering questions like a seasoned veteran about her first season with Canberra United, learning from Keeley Richards and Chloe Lincoln, and of course, those nervous waits on the bench.
If she handles her A-League debut as well as she does the press, she should be just fine between the posts.
"The season so far has been a massive eye-opener to the professional league in Australia," Segavcic said as Canberra look to bounce back from a three-game losing streak when they face Adelaide United on Saturday night.
"I've gained so much from not only the coaching staff, but the players I'm surrounded by. It's been a lot so far, but I'm absolutely loving it.
"The nerves are quite massive even though I haven't debuted yet. Just getting my name on the team sheet is a massive first for me. You never know what can happen so obviously the nerves are always going to be in the back of my mind. I'm ready for whatever does happen."
Kick-off for Canberra's clash with Adelaide has been delayed by the APL, with the game now scheduled to begin at 7.30pm AEDT.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
