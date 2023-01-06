The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Keely Segavcic chasing A-League debut for Canberra United

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 6 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keely Segavcic is chasing an A-League debut. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Keely Segavcic takes a second to ponder which is more nerve-racking: the wait for her A-League debut or fronting up for an interview.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.