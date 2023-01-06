How much do you love cricket?
It's a question that can be heard at cricket grounds around the region every weekend, with players and spectators making a claim to love the sport more than anybody else.
Few, however can outrank Queanbeyan's Nic Broes.
The 21-year-old works for Cricket NSW and travels three hours from Bathurst every weekend to turn out for the Bluebags.
While his love of the sport has been tested over the years, Broes is thriving with his new team.
"There are days when the drive is tough," he said. "Most of the time I have my partner or family with me. I had one experience when the roads were flooded and I had to sleep in the car in a campground.
"Overall it's not too bad. I want to be around the Queanbeyan boys as much as I can. I have to make do with the circumstances, it's a good drive."
Broes spent two seasons living in Canberra and playing for Western District before opting to return home to play for his local club in Bathurst.
The move came as his enjoyment in the sport waned. Now, however, the all-rounder is refreshed and determined to lead Queanbeyan to a two-day title.
"I was a bit hesitant coming back to Canberra cricket but I've loved it," he said. "I'd like not to be travelling back and forth every week but playing for Queanbeyan has been good for my cricket.
"I initially stepped away to find that love again, now I'm back I haven't looked back."
Broes will turn out for Queanbeyan as the local competition returns from the Christmas break with the first day of a round three two-day clash against ANU on Saturday.
While eyeing club success, the emerging talent is also focused on thriving in the representative arena. The cricketer will play for Country NSW at the Australian Country Championships in Canberra, beginning Friday.
It's an arena he has previously performed in and Broes is determined to make the most of his local knowledge.
"I'm fortunate enough to play for Country NSW so I'll look to hit my little goals that I want to achieve during that competition.
"From there playing red-ball cricket for Queanbeyan I'll be trying to bat long periods of time and put some big scores on. I haven't cracked 100 in Canberra yet so that's my main goal. The overall goal for the rest of the year is to keep feeling good with my own game."
Saturday 11am: North Canberra Gungahlin v Eastlake at Keith Tournier Memorial Oval, Western District v Ginninderra at Jamison Oval, Weston Creek Molonglo v Tuggeranong Valley at Stirling Oval, ANU v Queanbeyan at ANU North Oval.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
