Plans to transport contents of ACT yellow bins to Sydney after Hume recycling fire to cost thousands per day

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 1:10pm
ACT City Services Minister Chris Steel with Deputy Director General of TCCS Jim Corrigan at the recyling facility. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT government is spending up to $3060 per day to transport recycling to Sydney, with costs to increase further as it attempts to get through a stockpile of 1270 tonnes of material.

