The ACT government is spending up to $3060 per day to transport recycling to Sydney, with costs to increase further as it attempts to get through a stockpile of 1270 tonnes of material.
City Services Minister Chris Steel announced on Friday approximately 36 tonnes of stockpiled recyclables were being taken to an Enfield facility each day, following a fire which gutted the Hume Material Recovery Facility last week.
That facility generally took in 200 tonnes a day from ACT households, commercial recycling and six NSW councils.
"It is around $75 to $85 per tonne, so that's a significant additional cost that we don't currently have to pay in the ACT," Mr Steel said.
The processing costs for recyclables, which were about $60 per tonne in the ACT, are also expected to rise.
Those figures will continue to grow as more trucks come online to transport a stockpile of 1270 tonnes of material (according to a January 4 assessment) out of Canberra.
By January 16, recycling contractor Re.group plans to increase the current number of trucks transporting material from four a day, to 11 to 12.
"That will be enough to start moving all the throughput that comes through from the yellow bin contents, commercial, and the regions and then also then to reduce that stockpile," Deputy Director general of Transport Canberra City Services Jim Corrigan said.
However, Mr Steel conceded that "a small portion" of that stockpile will likely be dumped.
"A small portion of that material, it's possible that it could be landfill," he said.
"But we're still storing the material on site, and as we continue to transport that material interstate we'll be assessing how much of that material can be recycled."
The ACT government has also said it will try to bring forward the completion of a new recycling facility in Hume, expected to be operational by late 2024.
However, Mr Corrigan was unable to say whether that project could be expedited.
He said the facility would take "at least a couple of years" to open, the same timeline originally planned.
"There's a lot of work to be done, we've got to work out the best technology, those sorts of things, the approval processes, procurement processes. It's at least a couple of years," he said.
Asked whether he expected the facility to open at the end of 2024 or later, he said: "It's hard to say, we'll work as quickly as we can."
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
