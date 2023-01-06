A serial bail violator has been released from jail, claiming she's "not the same person" she was when arrested more than a month ago.
Carla Lee Sebbens, 45, was granted bail in the ACT Supreme Court on Friday after previously being refused bail twice.
Sebbens has been in custody since she was arrested on November 30 after police claimed she breached bail conditions when she was not at home during a 9pm to 7am curfew.
It is alleged Sebbens gave police a letter from Canberra Hospital, showing she had been admitted overnight.
Police claim, after checking CCTV footage, they found her whereabouts were unaccounted for between 9pm and 1am, and therefore she was in breach of bail.
Sebbens has pleaded guilty to multiple charges including an assault that involved spitting on a police officer, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, and riding or driving in a stolen motor vehicle.
The woman represented herself despite previously being urged to seek legal advice.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said Sebbens faced two big risk factors: a history of drug-use including methamphetamine and her relationship with boyfriend Guy Roberts, 42.
In September, Sebbens allegedly barricaded herself in the bedroom of a Pearce home with Roberts, who had been sought by police after being granted day bail to attend his sister's funeral.
Sebbens argued she was no longer in contact with Roberts who was currently behind bars.
The woman said she "never felt better and more alive" after quitting a cannabis habit spanning three decades.
"I've been under the influence of marijuana for the last 30 years of my life," she said.
I came into court last time and I got very abusive when I was denied bail.
"I'm not the same person I was 30 plus days ago when I went into custody scattered off my head."
Prosecutor Andrew Chatterton opposed bail, saying there was a high likelihood Sebbens would re-offend.
After consideration, Chief Justice McCallum granted Sebbens bail.
"While she may be described as someone who has committed significant driving offences... she is not someone who could be described as a danger to the community," Chief Justice McCallum said.
However, the judge conceded there was a risk Sebbens could suffer a drug relapse.
"When you find yourself slipping don't reach for the phone to call your dug-dealer, call your counsellor." she said.
Sebbens is set to appear in the Drug and Alcohol sentencing list on February 17.
